CENTER VALLEY — Nineteen Patriot League basketball games, including three featuring the Bucknell University men’s team, will be televised on CBS Sports Network during the 2019-20 season, including both men’s and women’s championship games.
The television schedule tips off on Friday, Nov. 8 when Navy hosts East Carolina as part of the Veteran’s Classic at 8 p.m. The first televised League game on CBS Sports Network will be Monday, Jan. 6 when Army West Point hosts defending League champion Colgate with coverage from Christl Arena beginning at 7 p.m.
The League slate continues on Monday, Jan. 13 with Boston University traveling to take on Loyola Maryland for a 7 p.m. game at Reitz Arena. CBS Sports Network will feature a Patriot League contest each Monday night beginning in the New Year through Monday, Feb. 17 when Holy Cross hosts Bucknell at 7 p.m.
The television schedule will also include six Saturday games, including Army vs. Navy men’s and women’s basketball doubleheaders on Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. Colgate will also play at Holy Cross on Saturday, Feb. 1. Overall, the CBS Sports Network will air 13 regular-season men’s basketball and two regular-season women’s basketball games during the 2019-20 campaign.
Other games featuring the Bucknell men’s team are a Feb. 3 home clash with Lafayette at 7 p.m.; and a Feb. 17 road trip to Holy Cross for a 7 p.m. game.
The Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised on CBS Sports Network for the ninth-consecutive season on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. with the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship set to be aired for the 11th-straight season on Sunday, March 15 at noon. CBS Sports Network will also carry both men’s basketball tournament semifinal matchups on Sunday, March 8.
Penn State to Host Beaver Stadium Classic
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will play host to a high school football game between State College Area and Cumberland Valley Saturday, October 26. The Beaver Stadium Classic kick time will be either noon or 5 p.m. and will be determined following the announcement of the kick time for Penn State’s game at Michigan State, which takes place on the same day.
Tickets for the State College Area-Cumberland Valley game will be $10 and are available in advance at the schools and in person at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office (Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), beginning on Tuesday, October 1.
State College will be the home team for the game and will be celebrating Senior Day.
