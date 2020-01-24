TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights won the first three bouts to take a sizable lead before holding on to beat Warrior Run, 39-32, in a non-league matchup Thursday.
With a pair of pins and a decision, Towanda opened with a 15-0 lead before the Defenders’ Sam Crawford notched a pin at 170 to get Warrior Run on the board.
Hoyt Bower followed up Crawford’s strong performance and got a pin of his own in the next bout at 182 for the Defenders, but the Black Knights answered with three more pins at 195, 220 and 285 to regain control of the match.
Kaden Milheim (106) and Landan Kurtz (126) got pins later in the match, plus Noah Hunt got a 19-2 technical fall at 138 to make the contest close.
The loss dropped Warrior Run’s record to 6-6 in dual meets this season. The Defenders will be back in action when they travel to Montgormery on Feb. 4 for a dual meet which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Towanda 39, Warrior Run 32
at Towanda
145:
Joseph Vanderpool (T) dec. Tanner Confair, 1-0.
152:
Evan Johnson (T) pinned Taylor Wise, 1:42.
160:
Will Bowen (T) pinned Grady Miller, 2:38.
170:
Samuel Crawford (WR) pinned Brandon Lantz, :41.
182:
Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Jasiek Zalewski, :15.
195:
Clay Watkins (T) pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 3:18.
220:
Alex Perez (T) pinned Evan Diehl, :41.
285:
Aaron Herlt (T) pinned Caleb Long, 1:29.
106:
Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Shane Atwood, 1:46.
113:
MyKee Nowell (T) dec. Anson Rouch, 8-7.
120:
Kaden Majcher (WR) dec. Tyler Hawley, 9-4.
126:
Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Garrett Chapman, 1:04.
132:
Wyatt Delamater (T) dec. Logan Witmer, 8-2.
138:
Noah Hunt (WR) tech. fall Skyler Allen, 19-2, 5:05.
Girls basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 39
Grace Prep 11
MILTON — A game-high 19 points from Jackie Stokes was more than enough to give the Lions the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Stokes converted eight field goals in the game which was five more than Grace Prep was able to muster in the contest.
Masy Devlin added nine points for Meadowbrook (8-5, 6-1 ACAA), which will play at Lititz Christian at 6 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39, Grace Prep 11
at Meadowbrook Christian
Grace Prep 3 5 1 2 — 11 Meadowbrook 9 3 14 11 — 39
Grace Prep (4-9) 11
Maddison Boyer 0 1-2 1; Elizabeth Crolkuz 0 0-0 0; Norah Fisher 0 0-0 0; Amaryah Haushaffer 0 0-0 0; Makayla Ley 1 0-0 2; Grace Moyer 0 0-0 0; Nhi Nguyen 1 0-0 2; Moriah Smith 0 0-0 0; Sarah Zubler 1 4-8 6.
Totals:
3 5-10 11.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook (5-5) 39
Masy Devlin 4 1-2 9; Jackie Stokes 8 0-0 19; Shelby Hartman 4 1-2 9; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 2 0-0 4; Jenaka Day 1 0-0 2; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 2-4 39.
3-point goals:
Stokes 3.
Boys basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 75
Grace Prep 47
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored 27 of his game-high 38 points in the first half to get the Lions out to a big lead and to the ACAA victory. The 38 points was Canelo’s highest scoring output of the 2019-20 season.
Noah Smith added 10 points in the win for Meadowbrook Christian (6-8, 4-3 ACAA).
Meadowbrook Chr. 75, Grace Prep 47
at Meadowbrook Christian
Grace Prep 12 7 11 17 — 47 Meadowbrook 21 24 16 14—75 Grace Prep (8-3) 47
Andrew Summers 4 1-2 11; Isaac Maas 8 7-8 24; Daniel Rhoads 0 0-0 0; Jesse Gordner 3 2-4 9; Ethan Costello 0 1-2 1; William Brown 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Smith 1 0-0 2; Zane Brandefield 0 0-0 0; Joseph Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals:
16 11-16 47.
3-point goals:
Summers 2, Maas, Gordner.
Meadowbrook (6-8) 75
CJ Carrier 3 0-0 6; Evan Young 3 0-2 6; Ashton Canelo 16 6-13 38; Noah Smith 5 0-0 10; Jacob Reed 1 2-2 5; Nevin Carrier 4 0-0 8; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0; Michael Eager 0 2-2 2; Gavin Millett 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
32 10-19 75.
3-point goals: Reed.
