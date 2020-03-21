TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run’s softball team entered the 2020 season as one of the top returning squads in District 4, and perhaps in all of the PIAA Class 3A.
That’s not an overstatement considering all that the Defenders accomplished during the 2019 season.
First, Warrior Run finished second in a tightly-contested Division III of the Heartland Athletic Conference behind Loyalsock (9-1), but ahead of Bloomsburg (6-4).
The Defenders then fell in the District 4 final to the Panthers, 5-2 (10 inn.) after Bloomsburg upset the top-seeded Lancers, 16-3.
However, Warrior Run rebounded to beat District 3 champion Kutztown, 11-3, in the first round of the PIAA tournament before falling in the quarterfinals to District 11 champ Pine Grove, 8-0, which later went on to claim the state championship.
And prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting everything down last week, the Defenders were looking good and looking sharp as the season was about to get underway.
“The team really looks good, and with a team like this we obviously want to win everyday we compete,” said head coach Garth Watson, who was about to enter his 15th season. “This team is probably the best team of my coaching career, as far as talent from top to bottom.”
That’s not an overstatement, either, especially when the team is led by senior pitcher Madi Waltman, who’s also one of the best in the state at what she does.
And that’s win games.
In 2019 Waltman went 21-4 with a 1.09 ERA (in 173 IP), 314 strikeouts, 25 complete games, 15 shutouts and four no-hitters.
At the plate Waltman is also potent. She finished last year with a team-best .396 batting average to go along with 36 hits (1st), 25 RBI (2nd), eight doubles (1st) and two home runs (3rd).
Senior second baseman Lauren Watson batted .370 last year and had 27 hits, 20 runs scored, eight RBI, two doubles and two triples; and senior left fielder Marissa Pick batted .333 and had 26 hits, 26 RBI, 18 runs, seven homers, five doubles and a triple for a .692 slugging percentage and a 1.130 OPS.
Coach Watson will be counting on his senior trio, who are among his eight returning starters, to perform this season. “Our three seniors will lead this team and have a lot of success this year,” he said.
Led by those three seniors, Warrior Run batted .315 as a team a year ago, posted an on-base percentage of .389, hit 13 homers as well as post a .890 fielding percentage to boot.
Aside from the seniors, the team’s underclassmen also had a big hand in accumulating those numbers.
Junior catcher Jade Swartz batted .333 with 25 hits and 10 RBI, junior third baseman Gracy Beachel batted .310 with 26 hits, 20 runs and 14 RBI; junior center fielder Hannah Michael batted .300 with 27 hits, 22 runs, 14 RBI and was 4-for-4 on stolen bases; and sophomore Valandra McHenry posted a .349 batting average with 22 hits, 24 runs, 19 RBI, six doubles and three homers.
“The girls have been working hard and we hope the circumstances allow everyone to do what we are supposed to do this time of year,” said Watson.
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Garth Watson, 15th season.
Assistant coaches:
Greg Watson, Harry Hintz, Mike Shrawder and Shannon Herriman.
Last year’s records:
21-4, 8-2 HAC-II; District 4 Class 3A runner-up and PIAA quarterfinalist.
Key loss:
Amber Pentycofe.
Returning starters:
Madi Waltman, sr., P; Lauren Watson, sr., 2B; Marissas Pick, sr., LF; Jade Swartz, jr., C; Gracy Beachel, jr., 3B; Hannah Michael, jr., CF; Kaelyn Watson, so., RF; Valandra McHenry, so., SS.
Remaining roster (projected): Samantha Ferguson, sr.; Sarah Cotner, sr.; Marissa Psarakis, jr.; Rachel Zimmerman, jr.; Emma Kaufman, so.; Maggie Gelnet, so.; Jessica Bryson, so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.