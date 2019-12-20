CATAWISSA RR — Early in the dual meet season, coaching staffs want to see what their wrestling team is made of.
For Southern Columbia, who has a strong nucleus returning from last year’s PIAA individual championship team, it is more about trying to add a dual championship after coming so close the past two years.
For Warrior Run, Thursday’s match was more about trying to achieve some little victories. The Tigers won 50-22, but the Defenders left the gym on a more positive note than the victors.
“This was a great opportunity for us with some good matches. We weren’t prepared though overall like I wanted us to be as an entire team,” said Southern’s head coach Jerry Marks.
The match started with a pin by Southern’s Lear Quinton in just over a minute to put the Tigers in front 6-0, just one day after the senior officially committed to Brown University to continue his wrestling career in the Ivy League.
“Our whole team knows that even though we won, we didn’t perform as a team as well as we could have,” said the team’s 285-pounder. “We are happy with the win, but definitely not satisfied with the way it all played out.”
Returning state champion Gaige Garcia closed out the dual meet with a pin that would have been missed with a blink of the eye. The Michigan-bound two-sport star, who also signed his letter of intent on Wednesday evening, spent just six seconds on the mat before recording the fall.
“Some of our guys were locked in and focused and did their job. Gaige is obviously a guy you know is going to give it his all whenever he hits the mat,” said Marks.
It was the middle of the dual meet that had Defender coach Jeremy Betz feeling like his squad came out with some moral victories.
“We knew coming in that we weren’t going to win the match. We were looking for more of the little things like keeping it closer and winning more bouts than any team has done so far this year against Southern,” said Warrior Run’s head coach Jeremy Betz. “I think we did that which is a positive. They have an outstanding program.”
The Defenders were able to pick up five victories in the 14 bouts, including the match of the night when senior Noah Hunt knocked off returning state runner-up Kole Biscoe 8-7. Hunt is a three-time state qualifier, and Biscoe bumped up to wrestle him at 132 pounds.
“It was a good match for both of them as they both have been successful,” Betz said. “I liked the way that Noah was aggressive and kept attacking against an elite type of wrestler.”
With the match at one point being as close as 20-16 in Southern’s favor, the Tigers rolled off three consecutive pins to secure the victory. Brandon Gedman, Wes Barnes, and Gavin Garcia all recorded first period falls during the stretch.
“I think we are solid throughout our lineup, but there are spots where we know that we can go on some nice runs to rattle off bonus point victories. We need some guys in those toss up matches to come through for us especially when we hit the postseason,” said Gavin Garcia.
Over half of Southern’s lineup is still less than two weeks removed from winning a PIAA-record 10th football state title, and the conditioning is still a work in progress as the grapplers are still trying to get into wrestling shape.
“Stamina is huge in wrestling. It takes forever to get in shape, but only a few days to lose it,” said Gaige Garcia.
The future Wolverine went into the team’s practice room and worked after being on the mat for his quick pin. As a returning champion, Gaige Garcia knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and is willing to put in the time after everyone else has left the gym. “It is all about what you do behind the scenes. People don’t realize how much hard work goes into it,” said the team captain.
The Defenders, who also fell to state-ranked Muncy earlier in the week, will travel to Central Columbia on Saturday afternoon before the holiday break.
The Tigers have some time now to continue to build on their success as they are off until the Trojan Wars tournament in Chambersburg starting on December 27th.
“We addressed some things after the match in the locker room, and we will continue to work hard in practice. I am confident with the guys that we have throughout our lineup, but we need to continue to build on our success,” Marks said.
Southern Columbia 50, Warrior Run 22
at Southern Columbia
106: Kaden Milheim, WR, pin, Toren Cooper, 2:50. 113: Kaden Majcher, WR, major decision. Brady Feese, 12-3. 120: Eddie Zuber, SC, major decision. Cody Goodspeed, 15-1. 126: Garrett Krebs, SC, tech fall. Landan Kurtz, 15-0 (2:50). 132: Noah Hunt, WR, decision. Kole Biscoe, 8-7. 138: Ian Yoder, SC, tech fall. Logan Witmer, 15-0 (5:22). 145: Kalen Ritenaur, WR, decision. Joe Quinton, 6-4. 152: Brandon Gedman, SC, pin. Tanner Confair, 1:19. 160: Wes Barnes, SC, pin. Brady Miller, :27. 170: Gavin Garcia, SC, pin. Taylor Wise, :34. 182: Sam Crawford, WR, injury default. Cade Linn, 1:23. 195: Tyler Waltman, SC, pin. Jeremiah Wagner, :45. 220: Gaige Garcia, SC, pin. Evan Diehl, :06. 285:
Lear Quinton, SC, pin. Caleb Long, 1:08.
In other wrestling action Thursday:MONTOURSVILLE — The scheduled varsity wrestling dual meet between Montoursville and Mifflinburg was postponed due to an outbreak of a flu-like illness in the Wildcats’ locker room. Several Mifflinburg wrestlers were affected.
No make-up date has been announced.
