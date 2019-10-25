WILLIAMSPORT — After battling a tough schedule throughout the season, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team entered the first NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional ranking, sitting 10th in the first set of rankings, the NCAA announced on Wednesday evening.
The fifth-ranked team in the country, John Hopkins, earned the top spot with No. 6 Franklin & Marshall coming in second. Messiah, ranked 13t nationally is third and Swarthmore and Haverford round out the top-5. Lycoming is the final team in the poll and sits behind Gettysburg, Elizabethtown, Muhlenberg and Catholic.
The Warriors (9-6, 3-2 MAC Commonwealth) have battled through a tough schedule and four of their six loses come from teams ranked in the region. Lycoming leapt into a tie for third place in the MAC Commonwealth after taking down Stevenson, 1-0, on the road before returning home to defeat Albright, 2-0, in its last two outings.
The Warriors are outscoring their opponents, 19-12, on the season and 8-2 over their previous seven games. The Warriors are back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m. when they head to Alvernia for a MAC Commonwealth game.
