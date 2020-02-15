WILLIAMSPORT — With a 27-4 record, Lycoming College senior 174-pound wrestler, Hadyn Swartwood is ranked No. 9 in the latest NCAA Division III Most Dominant Wrestler rankings.
The rankings are based on team-point average, with Swartwood, a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School, averaging 4.79 team points per match thanks to 14 falls, two tech falls and three major decisions and four decisions. The 14 pins is already seventh in program history.
Stevens’ 149-pound grappler Brett Kaliner leads the standings, averaging 5.52 team points per match this season.
Swartwood earned his 100th career win against King’s on Feb. 2, and holds a career 100-31 mark for the Warriors. By claiming the 2020 MAC Championship for his 99th career win, he was the first three-time MAC Conference Champion since Tommy Snyder (2004-2006).
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.
The Warriors wrap up the dual season with a trip to Wesleyan on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12 p.m. before entering the postseason at the two-day NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday, Feb. 29, at Messiah College at 9 a.m.
Bloomsburg women’s 4x800M relay team sets school record, women’s track and field posts six PSAC marksLEXINGTON, Va. — The Bloomsburg University women’s track and field team hit six Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) marks, led by the 4x800-meter relay team with a school record on the first day of the VMI Indoor Classic, Friday afternoon.
The 4x800-meter relay team of junior Autumn Avery, a Hughesville grad, sophomore Kathryn Blair, and Shikellamy alums Nicole Keeley, a freshman, and sophomore Riley Snyder finished second overall with a school-record time of 9:24.46. The previous record of 9:25.87 was set back in 2012. Avery kicked off the race with a 2:16.34 time in the first 200-meters while Blair ran the fastest second leg at 2:19.8155. Keeley took the third 200-meters with a time of 2:25.8327 while Snyder anchored the relay with a time of 2:22.4673.
Kristiniak Chosen as Associate Athletic Director for Ticket Sales and ServiceUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced today the hiring of Robert Kristiniak as associate athletic director for ticket sales and services.
Kristiniak spent the last four years as the associate athletic director for sales, service and ticket operations at the University of Washington. In his role with the Huskies, Kristiniak oversaw the entire sales, service and ticket office operations, leading to consistent revenue growth in football and men’s basketball. During his tenure, Kristiniak restructured and revamped the strategy behind the department’s sales, retention and ticket units. He was also responsible for implementing mobile ticketing for student ticketing in football and men’s basketball. Washington earned the 2019 PACnet Innovator of the Year Award and was a finalist for the Newcomer of the Year Award in 2018.
Prior to his time at UW, Kristiniak served as the director of group sales for the Florida Panthers of the NHL. His responsibilities with the Panthers included group sales initiatives for Panthers games, as well as concerts, events and shows at the BB&T Center. He was also in charge of employee training, data management and campaigns for sales.
The native of Philadelphia also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers.
Kristiniak graduated with a degree in sport administration from Lock Haven (Pa.) in 2006. He was a football student-athlete for the Bald Eagles, playing quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.