SUNBURY — The game plan was simple for Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team entering Tuesday’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal against Danville.
Keep the Ironmen’s top two scorers — Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams — in check and make the rest of the team try to score.
There was only one small problem with that plan: the Wildcats forgot about Danville senior guard Kylee Cush.
Petrus and Williams combined for 24 points, but Cush exploded for a game-high 21 to power Danville past Mifflinburg, 64-29, at Shikellamy Area High School.
“We started off the first couple of minutes okay, and I thought we had a good game plan (coming in). Unfortunately, we missed some shots early and Danville hit almost everything they were shooting,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “And when you get down by 10 or 12 points against a team like Danville, it’s going to be tough to come back unless you work extra hard, and we just didn’t have it (tonight).
“After (the start), we fell into some foul trouble and we just didn’t have any rhythm offensively and we missed too many shots,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
No. 4 Mifflinburg (11-13) led early behind a couple of baskets from senior Angela Reamer, including a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 6-5 lead a few minutes in.
But four made free throws by Petrus and then back-to-back 3-pointers from Cush suddenly turned that one-point deficit into a 15-6 lead for No. 1 Danville (23-3) with 2:40 remaining in the opening period.
“Kudos to Cush. I mean, she made five 3-pointers in the game. We wanted other people to score because we knew their top two players were Corinna and Linae,” said Shuck. “We challenged the girls to make somebody else beat us, and Kylee stepped up huge for them. Danville is the No. 1 seed for a reason, and rightfully so.”
Reamer made another couple of baskets including a 3-pointer in the second period to keep the contest a 15-point game, but an 8-2 run fueled by a two points apiece from Williams and Cush pushed the Ironmen’s lead to nearly 20 points at the break (38-19).
Later, three 3-pointers by Cush in the third quarter helped push Danville’s lead past the 30-point threshold, which at that point Mifflinburg’s coaches and players began thinking about the next game.
Mifflinburg, which was led by 10 points, five steals and three rebounds from Reamer, will have one more game to play this season.
The Wildcats next play No. 3 Shamokin, which fell to No. 2 Athens 41-38 in the other semifinal, in the district third-place game later this week at a site and time to be determined, with the survivor advancing to the PIAA Tournament next week.
“I told the girls, ‘You have the opportunity to (play one more game). The easiest thing would be to just lay down and fold and say the season is over,’” said coach Shuck. “There’s too many girls in our locker room, and the seniors especially, that have been successful the past couple of years and they are not going to go out like that. They are not going to take a game like this and just lay down. We’re going to come back and we’re going to fight for one last game, and we’ll see where it goes.
“I told the girls they still have a great opportunity to be the No. 3 seed out of our district and play in a state game, which not everybody has the opportunity to do, and that’s what we’re going to keep fighting for.”
No. 1 Danville 64, No. 4 Mifflinburg 29District 4 Class 4A semifinal
at Shikellamy Area High School
Mifflinburg 7 12 5 5 — 29Danville 22 16 18 8 — 64Mifflinburg (11-13) 29
Angela Reamer 4 0-0 10; Mara Shuck 2 1-2 5; Mollie Bomgardner 0 1-2 1; Brooke Catherman 1 2-5 4; Ella Shuck 1 0-0 2; Cassie Keister 2 0-1 4; Abby Greb 1 0-0 3; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0; Hannah Fee 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 4-10 29.
3-point goals:
Reamer 2, Greb.
Danville (23-3) 64
Olivia Outt 3 1-2 7; Kylee Cush 7 2-2 21; Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2; Emily Heath 4 0-0 8; Ella DeWald 0 0-0 0; Corinna Petrus 5 5-6 15; Savannah Dowd 1 0-0 2; Melanie Egan 0 0-0 0; Linae Williams 4 0-0 9; Trinity Willoughby 0 0-0 0; Madison Sauers 0 0-0 0.
Totals
: 25 8-10 64.
3-point goals: Cush 5, Williams.
