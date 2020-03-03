INDIANAPOLIS — Bucknell’s Alex Pechin attended the NFL Combine, which was held last Thursday through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Pechin was the lone Patriot League player among the 337 invitees to this year’s combine. He was the second Bison to attend the NFL Combine in the past four years, joining offensive lineman Julién Davenport. A total of 12 FCS players were in attendance this year.
At the NFL Combine, Pechin went through measurements and medical examinations, psychological testing, interviews and on-field workouts. He and six FBS punters took the field on Friday for on-field workouts.
Pechin clocked a time of 4.69 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest among specialists at this year’s NFL Combine. His time was .60 of a second faster than the second-fastest specialist, Florida’s Tommy Townsend.
With a vertical jump of 34.0, Pechin came in second among specialists to Arizona State’s Michael Turk (34.5). He was one of two specialists to take part in the bench press, completing 13 reps.
Pechin’s NFL Combine prospect page can be viewed here. He was described as the following: “Pechin has good size, a strong leg and kicks with relative control. His ability as an open-field punter and touch punter should garner attention, but teams will want to see better hang time when operating against dangerous return specialists in the NFL.”
Among the most decorated players in Bison football history, Pechin is the Patriot League’s 14th consensus All-American, the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year and the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Award Winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete. In addition, he was recognized on eight 2019 All-America teams, became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams and became the first Patriot League football player to earn three-straight Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
Pechin will graduate as a 15-time All-American. Over the course of his record-setting career, he was recognized by STATS three times, the AP, AFCA, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Hero Sports twice each and by the Walter Camp Foundation and Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) once each.
