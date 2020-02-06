On Wednesday afternoon, the Mifflinburg varsity football program had three players commit to further their academic and athletic careers at the next level on National Signing Day 2020. Rylee Stahl, top left, Gary DeGroat Jr., top right, and Mason Breed, left, all signed their national letters of intent to play college football next fall. DeGroat and Breed will head to Williamsport to play for Lycoming while Stahl will play at Lebanon Valley. Stahl was the team’s leading wide receiver in 2019 and caught 44 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Stahl also had 36 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown on the ground his senior season. Stahl is joined by his father, Ryan Stahl and mother, Jamie Stahl. DeGroat was the Wildcats’ quarterback this past season and he passed for 551 yards and three touchdowns and was also the team’s second-leading rusher behind Breed with 221 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. DeGroat is joined by his father, Gary DeGroat Sr. and mother, Lillian DeGroat. Breed was Mifflinburg’s leading rusher in 2019 and he carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 913 yards and 14 touchdowns. Breed is joined by his father, Jeffrey Breed and mother, Adrienne Breed. All three players were significant contributors on both sides of the ball and helped the Wildcats to a District 4 Class 3A playoff berth in 2019. Standing left to right in each photo are coaches Josh Hetrick, Ryan Schuck, Anthony Threet, head coach Jason Dressler, Tom Parfitt, Jeff Wagner and Brandon Teichman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.