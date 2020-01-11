TURBOTVILLE — On Dec. 27, the Pennsylvania Football Writers released their Class 3A all-state team and Warrior Run senior wide receiver Riley Daubert became just the ninth player in school history to receive such recognition after a record-breaking season in which he helped lead the Defenders to the first-ever playoff win in school history.
The honor was well-deserved for Daubert — the only Valley player to be named to the team — as he set school records for career receiving yards and career touchdowns in Warrior Run’s 28-7 win over Lewisburg in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals.
For Daubert, the recognition was a result not only of his own hard work, but of the chemistry that he and his Warrior Run teammates have developed over the past several years. Many of the team’s 19 seniors have spent their entire youth and high school football careers playing on the same team and Daubert noted that his record-setting season would not have been possible without a team-wide commitment from his fellow upperclassmen. The dedication from the top of the lineup to the bottom was the reason why the Defenders went 6-4 and were able to host their quarterfinal round playoff game against the Green Dragons.
“Our senior group, we’ve all been playing together since we were really young and most of us have been playing together since we were freshmen, and I think when senior year came, we all just stepped up,” Daubert said. “We all worked together, we all hit the weight room more together and it was also (head coach Chris Long’s) coaching. This year, he really plugged the puzzle pieces in and we got things going.”
Daubert played much larger than his 5-7, 165-pound frame and his uncanny ability to make big plays, not only in the passing game, but in the defensive secondary, was a major reason why Warrior Run made the postseason. Daubert’s elusiveness with the ball in his hands made him not only hard to tackle, but also hard to bring down in the return game.
“I just wanted to be a playmaker this year, I didn’t want to get stuck in the situation where we didn’t win a game because of a couple of turnovers, so I just wanted to make as many big plays as possible for us,” Daubert said.
Daubert’s biggest plays of the season came during an Oct. 11 win over Central Columbia in which he scored both touchdowns in a 14-10 Defenders victory. Daubert out-jumped a Central Columbia defender for a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to propel Warrior Run through a stretch run which would result in a postseason berth.
“No one expected us to win that game and it felt good for us coming in and beating them on their Senior Night,” Daubert said. “I think once we got that win and got the momentum going, we were really unstoppable. We have a lot of smart kids on our team and we just kept playing together and when we play together, we’re dangerous.”
Daubert finished the 2019 campaign with 47 receptions for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns, all tops on the team. All told, Daubert accounted for 63 percent of the team’s receiving yards and he also contributed mightily in the kick return game. Daubert had two kickoff returns for touchdowns during the season and averaged 32.0 yards per return. The multi-talented Daubert was also strong on in the running game as he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown.
For Long, he knew early that he and his coaching staff had a true playmaker on their hands because of what they saw during the summertime. Daubert went out for track as a junior to improve his speed and explosiveness and once Long saw what Daubert could do, he and his staff began to diagram plays and figure out different ways to get the ball into the hands of their top offensive threat.
“That’s what we did in our offensive game plan every single week, try to draw up situations where we could get him into the best matchup,” Long said. “We ran a lot of stuff out of the slot with him. We also tried to find the best matchup for him one-on-one corner-wise. With his ability to break tackles and make moves, we could throw little hitches and that helped get (quarterback Remington Corderman) into a rhythm throwing the ball early. It helped to build his confidence, throwing short early. It’s something you have to take advantage of, the explosiveness. Riley really dedicated himself in the offseason.”
For his career, Daubert finished as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,023) and receiving touchdowns (21) and is the first Warrior Run player to make all-state since 2005 when Justin Brouse was named a Class 2A selection, also at wide receiver.
Now that his high school career has come to a close with the most prestigious individual honor next to his name, Daubert is unsure if he will continue to play football, though the urge to get back out onto the field has already begun to bubble up. So far, Daubert has received interest from Lycoming, Bloomsburg, Susquehanna and Wilkes and while he is still on the fence as to whether or not he will play football at the next level, Warrior Run’s most prolific wide receiver is certain that his love for the game is permanent.
“My main plan was to go to college to study criminal justice and become a cop or go to the military, but I’m already starting to miss football and we’re only a couple of months out,” Daubert said. “I have the urge already to go back. I don’t know yet, I’m far from deciding, but I am talking to a couple of schools. I’m going to go visit Lycoming and Bloomsburg came in for Ahmahd (Keyes) and I as well. They have a great criminal justice program and they’re getting a new field, so we’ll have to see how it all plays out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.