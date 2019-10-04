EAGLES MERE — Steady rain throughout the day Thursday forced the postponement of the District 4 golf tournament. The tournament will now start at noon today at Eagles Mere Country Club.
Kline among five Warriors to earn NFCA Scholar-Athlete honorsWILLIAMSPORT — For the sixth straight year, Lycoming College had at least five softball players earn Scholar-Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Among them was Mifflinburg Area High School grad Kayla Kline.
Earning the honors are 2019 graduates Liz Nace and Cayla Treaster, and seniors Kline, Madison Brown and Darci Warriner.
Kline, an accounting major, won the award for a third time. To qualify for the award, a student-athlete must have had a 3.5 GPA or higher for the 2018-19 academic year.
The Warriors (20-16, 6-10 MAC Commonwealth) notched 20 or more wins for the third time in four years in 2018 under sixth-year head coach Melissa Montoro.
Meredith Langs named Patriot League Golfer of the Week
LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Meredith Langs earned Patriot League Golfer of the Week honors on Wednesday after a strong performance at the Hartford Hawks Invitational over the weekend.
Langs posted rounds of 73 and 76 at Wintonbury Hills GC in Bloomfield, Conn., good for a T-4th finish in a field of 68 players. Her opening-round 73 equaled her career low, and her 36-hole total of 149 marked a new personal best.
The Hilton Head Island, S.C., native was one of three Bison to finish in the top 10 at Hartford – Sahana Paravantavida placed T-8th and Casey Morrow was T-10th – helping Bucknell to a second-place finish in a field of 11 teams. Bucknell’s 605 team total (302-303) was the second-best in program history.
Through three tournaments this fall, Langs has a 77.5 scoring average with six of her eight rounds at 78 or better.
