BETHLEHEM — Lehigh frontcourt mates James Karnik and Nic Lynch scored 17 points apiece to lead the Mountain Hawks to a wire-to-wire 69-60 victory over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Stabler Arena. The Bison saw their two-game winning streak snapped, despite a 20-point performance from Jimmy Sotos.
Walter Ellis and Andrew Funk scored 10 points each for Bucknell, which fell to 11-18 overall and 7-9 in the Patriot League. The Bison are now in a three-way tie for sixth place with Navy and Loyola.
Bucknell endured a tough offensive day, shooting 39.3 percent overall while hitting 7 of 32 from 3-point territory. Meanwhile, Lehigh shots 46 percent, with much of the damage coming in the paint. The Mountain Hawks started their two centers, Karnik and Lynch, together for the first time, and that led to a 38-24 edge in points in the paint and a 17-5 scoring disparity from the foul line.
Sotos recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season and sixth in his career. He also logged five rebounds and three assists. Kahliel Spear led the Bison with six rebounds to go with six points off the bench.
Bucknell returns home on Wednesday for Senior Night against Colgate at 7 p.m.
Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60Sunday at Lehigh
Bucknell (11-18)
Jimmy Sotos 7-12 4-6 20; Andrew Funk 4-12 1-2 10; John Meeks 4-12 0-0 9; Avi Toomer 2-8 0-0 5; Paul Newman 0-2 0-0 0; Walter Ellis 4-11 0-0 10; Kahliel Spear 3-4 0-1 6; Xander Rice 0-0 0-0 0; Malachi Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-61 5-9 60.
Lehigh (8-20)
James Karnik 8-13 12-2 17; Nic Lynch 6-8 5-7 17; Jordan Cohen 5-12 1-2 13; Marques Wilson 2-6 5-6 9; Jeameril Wilson 1-6 3-4 6; Evan Taylor 1-1 0-0 3; Reed Fenton 0-3 2-2 2; Ed Porter 1-3 0-0 2; David Roelke 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-52 17-23 69.
Halftime: Lehigh, 36-27. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-32 (Sotos 2-5, Ellis 2-9, Toomer 1-5, Meeks 1-5, Funk 1-7, Spear 0-1); Lehigh 4-12 (Cohen 2-6, Taylor 1-1, J. Wilson 1-3, Fenton 0-1, M. Wilson 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 29 (Spear 6); Lehigh 42 (M. Wilson 10). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Sotos and Toomer 3); Lehigh 12 (M. Wilson 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 17; Lehigh 14. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,626.
