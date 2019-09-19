Girls soccer
Williamsport 5
Mifflinburg 3
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires scored goals in the 55th and 65th minutes of the game to hold off the Wildcats in the HAC-I contest.
Williamsport opened the game with a 2-0 lead before Delaney Good got Mifflinburg on the board with an unassisted goal in the 18th minute.
After another Millionaires’ goal, Peyton Yocum kept the Wildcats (3-3-1, 2-3-1 HAC-I) in the game by tallying an unassisted goal in the 32nd minute. to make the score 3-2 in favor of Williamsport.
But in the second half, the Millionaires got goals from Katie Penman and Kailee Helmrich to push their lead up to three before the Wildcats’ Olivia Walter scored late.
Mifflinburg hosts Bloomsburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 3
at Williamsport
First half
Will-Katie Penman, unassisted, 6:10. Will-Kailee Helmrich, unassisted, 17:34. Miff-Delaney Good, unassisted, 17:54. Will-Penman, assist Helmrich, 29:22. Miff-Peyton Yocum, unassisted, 31:44.
Second half
Will-Penman, unassisted, 54:11. Will-Helmrich, unassisted, 64:17. Miff-Olivia Walter, unassisted, 72:55.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 10-8; Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-3; Saves: Williamsport, Lila Vogelsong), 8; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 3.
Field hockey
Miffflinburg 10
Danville 0
DANVILLE — Angela Reamer scored four goals and Camille Finnerghty added a hat trick to lead Mifflinburg to the nonleague win over the Ironmen.
In addition for Mifflinburg (6-1), Camryn Murray, Rachel Erickson and Sara Harter all added goals, while Mara Shuck and Chloe Hanselman added three and two assists, respectively, in the win. Murray also had an assist for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Central Columbia 4
Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE — Rachel Buck scored off an Abby Lapp assist to account for the Defenders’ goal, but the Blue Jays countered with a goal and an assist from Mia Cunningham to take the HAC-II victory on Tuesday.
Warrior Run also got 10 saves from Rachel Yohn and the team led in corners, 7-5, and the Defenders next host Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. today.
Girls tennis
Milton 3
Selinsgrove 2
MILTON — Wins at Nos. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as No. 2 doubles, lifted the Black Panthers to the HAC-I victory over the Seals.
Hannah Seebold claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win in her first singles match against Daisy Ettinger, while her sister, Haley, won her No. 2 match 6-1, 6-2 for Milton (6-4).
Wrapping up the win as Maddy Chappell and Alanna Stamm, who won 6-2, 6-1 over McKenna Parker and Maddie Rowan at No. 2 doubles.
Milton hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. today.
Milton 3, Selinsgrove 2
at Milton
Singles
1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Daisy Ettinger, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Haley Seebold (M) def. Emeline Snook, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Payton Ritter, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Avery DeFazio-Keera School (S) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm (M) def. McKenna Parker-Maddie Rowan, 6-2, 6-1.
Mifflinburg 4
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — The Wildcats swept singles and also won at No. 1 doubles to take a HAC-I victory over the Braves.
Getting the wins in 1-3 singles were Abby Underhill, 6-1, 6-4; Kiara Gilroy, 6-3, 6-2; and Rockell Keister, 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder picked up a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7 (super tiebreak) win for Mifflinburg (2-9).
The Wildcats are at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
at Shikellamy
Singles
1. Abby Underhill (M) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-1, 6-4. 2. Kiara Gilroy (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Rockell Keister (M) def. Anne Norris, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles
1. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Weaver-Kelly Sprenkel, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7 (super tiebreak). 2. Lily Weist-Savannah DiBonaventura (S) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-1, 6-3.
Montoursville 3
Lewisburg 2
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons came within a set of claiming their second victory of the season, but the Warriors pulled out a three-set win at No. 3 singles to take the HAC-II victory.
At No. 3 singles, Lewisburg’s Becca Brown won the first set in tiebreaks before she fell to Alex McKenna, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-4.
Bekah Vance won at No. 2 singles for Lewisburg (1-12), 6-2, 6-1; and the No. 2 doubles team of Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen also prevailed, 6-4, 6-3.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Lydia Barbour (M) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Bekah Vance (L) def. Jill Fitzwater, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Alex McKenna (M) def. Becca Brown, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Rei Saar-Madison Holland (M) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen (L) def. Lilly Saar-Jessie Hanna, 6-4, 6-3.
Boys/girls golf
HAC-III
MILTON — With a 5-over-par 41 from Hayden Woland, Warrior Run finished seven strokes behind winner Central Columbia, 171-178, at the HAC-III match at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Elliot Kelchner added a 44, plus Sienna Tompkins had a 45 and Alyssa Williams a 48 for Warrior Run (4-5).
HAC-III
at Wynding Brook G.C., par 36
Team standings:
1. Central Columbia, 171; 2. Warrior Run, 178; 3. Loyalsock, 195; 4. Bloomsburg, 229. Individual results Central: Hunter Valles, 41; Gavin Wagner, 41; Zach Burkland, 43; Kolton Weaver, 46.
Warrior Run:
Hayden Woland, 41; Elliot Kelchner, 44; Sienna Tompkins, 45; Alyssa Williams, 48; Mason Sheesley, 53; Braden Bomberger, 60.
Loyalsock:
Mia Patterson, 47; Grace Shaible, 48; Cooper Lytle, 50; Cassie Gee, 50.
Bloomsburg:
Ben Sohosky, 41; Zach Thrush, 55; Tanner Mattern, 55; David Klingerman, 78.
Medalists:
1. (tie) Woland, WR, Valles, CC, Wagner, CC, Sohosky, Bl, 41; 5. Burkland, CC, 43.
Division standings:
1. Central Columbia, 9-0; 2. Loyalsock, 5-4; 3. Warrior Run, 4-5; 4. Bloomsburg, 0-9.
Boys/girls cross country
COAL TOWNSHIP — A fourth-place finish by Marissa Allen and an eighth-place showing by Tyler Foltz paced Mifflinburg’s girls and boys cross country teams at a dual meet at Shamokin on Tuesday.
Allen crossed the finish line in 22:42 as Mifflinburg’s girls went 1-2 on the day, while Foltz’s time of 19:19 helped the Wildcats’ boys team go 2-1.
Boys
Mifflinburg 25, Shamokin 34
Mifflinburg 29, Central Mountain 29
South Williamsport 25, Mifflinburg 31
Tuesday at Shamokin
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Port Hablar, Will, 17:32; 2. Evan Laudenslager, Will, 18:06; 3. Ethan Laudenslager, Will, 18:14; 4. Michael Cashwell, CM, 18:21; 5. Gino Serafino, CM, 18:47; 6. Anthony Feudale, Sham, 19:12; 7. Santino Carapella, Sham, 19:15; 8. Tyler Foltz, Miff, 19:19; 9. Bryce Gray, CM, 19:41; 10. Izaak Grodotzke, Miff, 19:42; 11. Carson Brubaker, Miff, 19:57; 12. Daniel Reimer, Miff, 20:02; 14. Harrison Abram, Miff, 20:31; 16. Dominic Dorman, Miff, 21:40; 20. Omar Whiting, Miff, 23:28; 22. Alex Miller, Miff, 24:00; 26. Michael Lesher, Miff, 26:19; 28. Chris Reber, Miff, 26:38; 29. Cameron Heimbach, Miff, 26:45.
Girls
Shamokin 20, Mifflinburg 37
Central Mountain 18, Mifflinburg 43
Mifflinburg 19, South Williamsport 44
Tuesday at Shamokin
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Keba Fatima, CM, 22:08; 2. Madilyn Johns, CM, 22:12; 3. Aubrey Shultz, Sham, 22:41; 4. Marissa Allen, Miff, 22:42; 5. Lauren Peck, Will, 22:26; 6. Kaitlyn Brunson, Sham, 23:39; 7. Kate Amato, Sham, 23:57; 8. Ellan Newman, CM, 24:02; 9. Giana Dressler, CM, 24:06; 10. Grace Nazih, Sham, 24:44; 13. Cassie Ebersole, Miff, 26:03; 15. Ashley Haberman, Miff, 27:34; 20. Catrina Bennnage, Miff, 32:46; 21. Kailie Stephens, Miff, 32:48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.