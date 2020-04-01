Over the next several days, The Standard-Journal will take a look at how area collegians fared prior to the cancelation by the NCAA of the spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak nationwide.
Samantha Reed, senior sprints
Susquehanna University
A Lewisburg graduate, Reed saw a promising senior season cut short due to COVID-19 concerns.
During the indoor season, Reed earned All-Landmark Second Team honors with a second-place finish in the 400 (1:01.24), a personal best. She also took third in the 200 (27.29) and was part of the fourth-place 4x400 team (4:15.13).
Rachel Grow, senior distance
Lock Haven University
A Warrior Run graduate , Grow saw her season cut short after being a key contributor during her time at Lock Haven.
Her career bests are as follows: 400 meters 91:08.09); 500 meters (1:28.33); 800 meters (2:26.22); 1000 meters (3:17.72); 1600 meters (5:31.78); 3000 meters (11:37.65).
Lizabeth Fessler, jumps
Susquehanna University
Fessler, a Lewisburg graduate, made an immediate impact during the winter indoor season. She took seventh in the 60-meter hurdles (10.1) at the Landmark Championships, seventh in the triple jump (9.91 meters) and 15th in the long jump (4.7 meters). She also was part of the 4x200 relay (1:55.67) which took fifth.
The River Hawks had not yet competed in the spring before the NCAA canceled the season.
Katie Koch, sophomore catcher
Susquehanna University
A Susquehanna University sophomore catcher, Koch, had a home run and 6 RBIs prior to the cancelation of the spring sports seasons by the NCAA.
The River Hawks were 6-4 early into the season.
Koch, who started nine of 10 games, was hitting .273 with a .409 slugging percentage, .429 on-base percentage, a home run and 6RBI.
Keefer Goodspeed, sophomore pole vault
Susquehanna University
A Warrior Run graduate, Goodspeed had a stellar winter indoor season, securing All-Landmark Conference first-team honors with a personal-best 4.4-meter vault in the conference championships. He was 14th in the AARTFC indoors at nationals, with a vault of 4.3 meters.
The River Hawks did not have a chance to get their season started before the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to COVID-19.
Keefer Goodspeed, sophomore mid-distance
Bloomsburg University
Bailey, a Mifflinburg graduate, took second in the 800 (1:57.12) at the PSAC Indoor Championships in Edinboro. His finish was the highest among Bloomsburg athletes.
The Huskies did not get a chance to start the spring season before the NCAA canceled the season due to COVID-19.
Andrew Ramirez, freshman outfielder
Lock Haven University
Ramirez saw action in three games as the Bald Eagles got off to a 5-7 start to the season. He started three and was hit by pitch once.
