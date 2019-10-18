TURBOTVILLE — Things are really starting to come together for the Warrior Run varsity football team and at just the right time, too.
The Defenders are rolling and have strung together three straight wins, including a 14-10 upset victory over Central Columbia on the road a week ago.
The victory over the Blue Jays has created a confidence in the Warrior Run locker room, a confidence the Defenders will need to draw upon again tonight if they are to beat another quality opponent in Loyalsock.
The Defenders (5-3, 1-3 HAC-II) and Lancers (5-3, 3-1 HAC-II) have identical overall records, though Loyalsock holds an advantage in the division standings. While Warrior Run is in the midst of the aforementioned three-game winning streak, the Lancers have won two straight and have combined to score 88 points the past two weeks in victories over Mifflinburg and Milton.
On the offensive side of the ball, Denver Beachel has stepped up in the absence of Hoyt Bower, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Beachel has carried the ball 102 times for 486 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
Wide receiver Riley Daubert — who caught a huge touchdown against Central Columbia last week — has been quarterback Remington Corderman’s favorite target this season and has hauled in 28 receptions for 579 yards and five touchdowns. Ahmad Keyes has also been a dangerous option in the passing game for the Defenders with 15 receptions for 185 yards and two scores this season.
The Defenders and Lancers will kick off at 7 p.m. from Defenders Stadium.
Lewisburg vs. Central Columbia
Both the Green Dragons and Blue Jays come into this evening’s matchup still stinging from a couple of humbling losses last week and both teams will be trying to regroup and solidify playoff position with a win tonight.
Lewisburg took its toughest loss since a Sept. 6 defeat at Mount Carmel as the Green Dragons fell to Jersey Shore at home last week, 47-21.
Nothing seemed to go right against the Bulldogs for head coach Marc Persing’s team and he noted how his team would not have time to sulk following its loss to Jersey Shore.
“We don’t have time to think about it because we have another quality opponent coming here next week in Central Columbia,” Persing said on the field following the loss to Jersey Shore. “We need to just wipe this one from our memories and regroup because it’s going to be another battle next week.”
Lewisburg is still trying to find its offensive rhythm following the loss of all-state running back Max Moyers who went down with a season-ending knee injury against Bloomsburg on Sept. 27. Sophomore back Ethan Dominick has played well in Moyers’ absence and has racked up 422 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 71 carries, the majority of which have come in the past two games.
Senior quarterback Nick Shedleski has played like a true veteran all season has been nearly perfect throwing the ball in 2019. Shedleski has gone 75-for-132 passing for 1,205 yards and 11 touchdowns against just one interception. Shedleski has also added five touchdowns on the ground.
The Green Dragons (5-3, 2-2 HAC-I) and Blue Jays (5-3, 2-2 HAC-II) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain
The Wildcats have lost three straight games and have suffered a tremendous amount of injuries during those three defeats, but perhaps Mifflinburg is catching a down opponent at just the right time.
Central Mountain has yet to win a game this season and tonight’s contest could be just what the doctor orderd for head coach Jason Dressler’s squad.
Mifflinburg has been without starting running back Mason Breed and starting quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. for stretches this season, but improved health could spell victory for the Wildcats.
Breed (108 carries, 635 yards, nine touchdowns) and DeGroat (34 carries, 230 yards, five touchdowns) are the team’s leading rushers, but injuries have forced Andrew Diehl and Jacob Reitz into starting action.
Mifflinburg (4-4, 2-3 HAC-II) and Central Mountain (0-8, 0-4 HAC-I) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight.
Milton vs. South Williamsport
The Black Panthers scored a season-high 14 points a week ago against Loyalsock as quarterback Hunter Rowe and wide receiver Xzayvier Minium have begun to develop a chemistry in the passing game.
Milton (0-8, 0-5 HAC-II) and South Williamsport (4-4, 1-4 HAC-III) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Alumni Field in Milton.
