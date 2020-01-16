MIFFLINTOWN — For the second straight game Sydney Hoffman eclipsed the 20-point threshold, and it’s no coincidence that Warrior Run’s girls basketball team has won yet again.
Hoffman tallied 20 points — just one of three players in double figures for the Defenders — in a 67-44 non-league victory over the Juniata Indians on Wednesday.
Hoffman, who tallied 21 points in a non-league win over Millville on Monday, led Warrior Run (8-4) with 20. In addition, Emily McKee and Gracy Beachel added 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Warrior Run next hosts Midd-West in a HAC-II matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 67, Juniata 44
at Juniata
Warrior Run 10 14 21 22 — 67 Juniata 10 12 10 12 — 44
Warrior Run (9-4) 67
Sydney Hoffman 6 6-6 20; Gracy Beachel 5 2-2 15; Jordan Hartman 1 2-2 5; Marissa Pick 0 2-2 2; Emily McKee 4 9-12 17; Katie Watkins 1 0-1 2; Lauren Watson 1 0-0 2; Alayna Wilkins 0 2-2 2; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 23-27 67.
3-point goals:
Beachel 3, Hoffman 2, Hartman.
Juniata (9-4) 44
Rone Shepps 0 1-4 1; Makenzie Beward 0 0-0 0; Semaria Malcolm 0 0-0 0; MacKenzie Burnett 3 2-4 11; Cora Musser 0 0-0 0; Mya Rush 2 3-4 8; Lorena Rivera 0 0-0 0; Talon Walton 4 0-2 8; Olivia Clark 1 8-10 10; Malin Kint 2 2-4 6.
Totals:
12 16-20 44.
3-point goals:
Burnett 3, Rush.
Boys basketballLoyalsock 63
Lewisburg 57
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Despite having three players score in double figures, the Green Dragons couldn’t overcome a slow start as they fell to the No. 1-ranked Lancers in the HAC-II matchup.
Nick Shedleski tallied 17 points to lead Lewisburg (9-4, 3-3 HAC-II), while C.J. Mabry and Ben Liscum added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Lewisburg next plays at Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Loyalsock 63, Lewisburg 57
at Loyalsock
Lewisburg 8 19 16 14 — 57 Loyalsock 17 17 14 16 — 63
Lewisburg (9-4) 57
Dante Sims 2 1-1 5; Cam Michaels 0 0-0 0; Brett Herman 0 0-0 0; Ben Liscum 3 0-0 10; Nick Shedleski 8 0-0 17; Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 6; Peter Lantz 3 0-0 6; CJ Mabry 6 1-2 13.
Totals:
25 2-3 57.
3-point goals:
Liscum 2, Shedleski.
Loyalsock (13-0) 63
Rivers Parrish 1 0-0 2; Aidan Gair 9 4-8 25; Ali Saraj 4 1-2 9; Dane Armson 0 0-2 0; Idris Ali 7 4-7 18; Rees Watkins 5 0-0 10; Sean Jexson 0 0-0 0; Julian Wilson 0 0-0 0; Chase Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0; Dom Jennings 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 9-19 63.
3-point goals:
Gair 2.
Hughesville 46
Warrior Run 39
HUGHESVILLE — Ahmahd Keyes tallied eight points in both halves, but that effort wasn’t enough to lift the Defenders past the Spartans in the HAC-III matchup.
Kade Anzulavich added 10 points in the loss for Warrior Run (5-6 overall), which next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 39
at Hughesville
Warrior Run 10 9 9 11 — 39 Hughesville 12 10 14 10 — 46
Warrior Run (5-6) 39
Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 0 0-0 0; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 4 0-0 9; Ahmahd Keyes 6 4-8 16; Kade Anzulavich 4 0-0 10; Tyler Pick 2 0-0 4; A.J. Bieber 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 4-8 39.
3-point goals:
Anzulavich 2, Hartman.
Hughesville (12-2) 46
Clayton Poust 1 2-2 5; Blake Sherwood 3 1-1 8; Nick Trevouledes 2 2-6 7; Justus Leighow 4 2-3 11; Carter Cowburn 1 1-3 3; Steele Evangelisti 1 6-7 8; Ethan Snyder 2 0-0 4; Dylan Bieber 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 14-22 46.
3-point goals:
Poust, Sherwood, Trevouledes, Leighow.
JV score: Hughesville, 65-59. High scorers: Hughesville, Anthony Machi, 20; WR, Hogan, 19; Bieber 16.
