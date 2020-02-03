LEWISBURG — Max Mahoney scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Boston University men’s basketball team to a 77-57 win over Bucknell in Patriot League action Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Terriers opened the second half on a 24-5 run to extend a six-point halftime advantage to a 63-38 lead. Avi Toomer led the Bison with 16 points, followed by Andrew Funk with 11 and Jimmy Sotos with 10.
Bucknell (9-14, 5-5 PL) trailed just 39-33 at halftime, but Boston University forced 13 turnovers in the second half. The first eight minutes were the difference. The Terriers (13-10, 7-3 PL) went 11-for-14 from the field and 2-for-2 from the 3-point arc in that stretch, while the Bison went 2-for-8 with eight turnovers.
The Bison played without leading scorer John Meeks due to illness. They finished the day 8-for-20 (.400) from 3-point range but just 14-for-34 (.412) inside the arc. Boston University shot 55.9 percent overall, went 6-for-13 from 3-point distance and finished with a 48-24 edge in points in the paint.
Bucknell returns to action on Monday at home against Lafayette. The 7 p.m. contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Boston University 77, Bucknell 57
Saturday at Bucknell
Boston (13-10)
Max Mahoney 8-12 2-2 18; Javante McCoy 7-13 0-1 15; Walter Whyte 5-9 1-2 12; Jonas Harper 2-6 0-0 5; Sukhmail Mathon 1-2 0-0 2; Andrew Petcash 3-5 0-0 8; Jack Hemphill 3-6 0-0 7; Alex Vilarino 3-4 0-0 6; Fletcher Tynen 0-1 2-2 2; Ethan Brittain-Watts 1-1 0-0 2; Adam Mikula 0-0 0-0 0; Tim Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
33-59 5-7 77.
Bucknell (9-14)
Avi Toomer 6-13 1-1 16; Andrew Funk 4-10 1-1 11; Jimmy Sotos 4-6 0-0 10; Bruce Moore 1-2 2-2 4; Kahliel Spear 0-1 0-0 0; Paul Newman 3-8 0-1 6; Walter Ellis 2-4 0-0 5; Xander Rice 2-6 1-2 5; Jake van der Heijden 0-3 0-0 0 0; Malachi Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0; Ben Robertson 0-0 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-54 5-9 57.
3-point goals: Boston 6-13 (Petcash 2-4, Hemphill 1-1, McCoy 1-2, Whyte 1-3, Harper 1-3); Bucknell 8-20 (Toomer 3-8, Sotos 2-2, Funk 2-4, Ellis 1-3, Spear 0-1, van der Heijden 0-2). Rebounds: Boston 34 (Mahoney 11); Bucknell 27 (Funk 5). Assists: Boston 16 (McCoy 5); Bucknell 11 (Toomer, Sotos, Ellis 2). Technicals: None. A: 2,417.
