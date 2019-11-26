WILLIAMSPORT — After averaging 21.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in a pair of Lycoming College women’s basketball team wins, senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, earned her third career MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced Monday.
Kline averaged 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 61 percent (19-for-31) from the field over a pair of wins over MAC Freedom perennial contender King’s and defending Colonial States Athletic Conference champion Rosemont. Kline posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in an 88-82 win over King’s, scoring 18 points to lead the team in the first half and making 12-of-18 from the field in the game. The senior then recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists against Rosemont, helping the team to an 84-53 win.
Back-to-back: Tar Heels claim eighth NCAA field hockey titleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The UNC field hockey team is perfect again. The top-ranked Tar Heels beat No. 9 Princeton 6-1 Sunday at Wake Forest’s Kentner Stadium to claim the program’s eighth national championship and complete a second-consecutive undefeated season. This year’s team finished the year 23-0, and Carolina has now won 46 games in a row.
Lewisburg Area High School graduate, Cassie Sumfest, is a starting junior back for the Tar Heels.
UNC sophomore Erin Matson was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and she was joined on the All-NCAA Tournament Team by senior Yentl Leemans and juniors Amanda Hendry and Eva Smolenaars.
UNC fell behind early, as Princeton scored just 2:13 into the game. It was the third game in a row in which the Tar Heels have trailed 1-0.
The Tar Heels proved their resiliency, answering the deficit with a pair of goals on second chances. The first, by senior forward Marissa Creatore, came with 39 seconds to play in the first quarter.
In the 22nd minute, on UNC’s second penalty corner corner of the game, Baylis saved a shot by Matson and then a defensive save sent the ball back out and right to Smolenaars, who rifled a shot just inside the left post for UNC’s first lead of the game. The Tar Heels carried that 2-1 lead into halftime, then added four more, two each in the third and fourth quarters.
This marks the third time in NCAA history that a team has gone back-to-back with undefeated seasons. ODU was the first and has done so on two occasions, in 1983 and 1984, and then in 1991 and 1992.
