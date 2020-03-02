GLENSIDE — Freshman Mo Terry hit a go-ahead free throw with 38 seconds left, took a charge with 11 seconds left (and with four fouls to his credit) and junior Darius Dangerfield did the rest, hitting a three free throws to lift underdog Lycoming to a come-from-behind 68-64 win over No. 3 seed Arcadia in the MAC Commonwealth Men’s Championship final on Saturday at Alumni Gym.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (20-8), who finished last in the MAC Commonwealth with a 5-11 conference record in 2018-19, rolled through their final MAC Commonwealth Championship title by finishing in a tie for second in the regular season with a 10-6 record before beating the preseason MAC Commonwealth favorite, Hood, 80-78, in the first round before taking out the MAC Commonwealth regular-season champion Widener, 90-77, in the semifinals to set up Saturday’s game with the defending champions.
“It’s just pure joy,” second-year head coach Mike McGarvey said. “The result of tonight’s game wouldn’t define our season. We exceeded expectations. To go out with something as special as this for the players in our locker room, it’s something that they’ll take with them for the rest of their lives.”
“It hasn’t really set in,” Dangerfield added. “I don’t know when it will. It feels awesome. Staying committed was the biggest thing for me. Adversity will hit you in all different ways. When you love something, you just need to keep going and work hard.”
Terry hit a free throw to give Lycoming a 65-64 lead with 38 seconds left. Freshman Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz came up with a steal off a loose ball on Arcadia’s next possession and the Warriors’ pulled the ball out before Dangerfield was fouled. He hit one free throw, and Terry took a charge with 11 seconds left. A loose ball on the inbounds found the hands of Dangerfield, who was fouled, and he hit both free throws with seven seconds left to ice the game for Lycoming.
“It’s just being tough,” Dangerfield said of the defensive stands at the end of the game. “We just wanted it. We were all committed to do the right things. If you make the winning play, the right things happen.”
Dangerfield, the tournament MVP, posted 22 points in the championship game to go along with four assists, as he hit 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 at the line.
“No one made better plays down the stretch than Darius,” McGarvey said. “He has been our MVP all-year long.”
Sophomore D’Andre Edmond posted 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks and freshman Dyson Harward added nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Ryan Hollis also notched nine points.
The Warriors will advance to the NCAA Division III Championship, beginning the tournament with the first round on Friday. The Warriors will find out where they play during the NCAA Selection Show today at 12:30 p.m.
Lycoming 68, Arcadia 64MAC Championship Game
Saturday at Arcadia
Lycoming (20-8)
Darius Dangerfield 5-12 8-9 22; D’Andre Edmond 4-6 2-2 10; Dyson Harward 2-8 4-4 9; Ryan Hollis 3-8 0-0 9; Mo Terry 2-7 1-2 7; Matt Ilodigwe 2-9 0-0 6; Tobias Walden Jr. 1-2 1-1 3; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-4 0-0 2; DeAundre Manuel 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-56 16-18 68.
Arcadia (16-11)
Da’kquan Davis 8-19 5-7 23; Steve Pendleton 6-18 2-2 14; DJ Gardner 2-3 2-2 7; Jacob Walsh 3-8 0-0 6; Justin Money 1-2 2-2 5; Jalen Watkins 2-2 0-1 4; Kishan Patel 1-2 2-2 4; Will Derr 0-1 1-2 1; Darren James 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-55 14-18 64.
Halftime: Arcadia, 27-24. 3-point goals: Lycoming 12-33 (Dangerfield 4-7; Hollis 3-6; Ilodigwe 2-9; Terry 2-5; Harward 1-3; Flores-Diaz 0-1; Walden Jr. 0-1; Edmond 0-1), Arcadia 4-17 (Davis 2-7; Money 1-1; Gardner 1-1; Walsh 0-3; Pendleton 0-5). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 31 (Harward 7), Arcadia 37 (Pendleton 10). Assists: Lycoming 13 (Dangerfield 4), Arcadia 4 (Walsh 3). Total fouls: Lycoming 19, Arcadia 24. Technical fouls: None. A: 500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.