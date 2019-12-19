UNIVERSITY PARK — Head coach James Franklin unveiled the 2020 Penn State Football recruiting class today during the Signing Day celebration in the Lasch Football Building. Penn State’s Class of 2020 is ranked 12th nationally by 247Sports Composite and ESPN, and 14th by Rivals, as of Wednesday evening.
Penn State welcomed 27 student-athletes, who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Eleven of the signees will be early enrollees in January — Cole Brevard, Nick Dawkins, Jaden Dottin, Tyler Elsdon, Caziah Holmes, Enzo Jennings, Joseph Johnson III, Theo Johnson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Bryce Mostella and Fatorma Mulbah.
The Nittany Lions signed four recruits who were the No. 1 recruit in their respective states or provinces across at least one of the three recruiting services – Cole Brevard (Indiana), Ji’Ayir Brown (New Jersey — Junior College), Theo Johnson (Ontario), Malick Meiga (Quebec).
Penn State again found success in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions with 13 players coming from within a 250-mile radius of State College. Penn State also had a national reach with four signees coming from more than 1,000 miles away from State College. The Nittany Lions’ class lay claim to hometowns in 14 different states and provinces. Penn State had five signees from Maryland, four each from Pennsylvania and Virginia, two each from Florida, Michigan and New Jersey and one each from Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Texas, Ontario and Quebec.
The Class of 2020 features 15 offensive signees and 12 defensive recruits. There are six players who have won at least one State Championship, three Under Amour All-Americans and one All-American Bowl selection. Additionally, 24 of the signees served as their team captain during their high school or junior college career.
Penn State football class of 2020
Norval Black, WR, Germantown, Md., Northwest H.S./Lackawanna College, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.; Micah Bowens, QB, Las Vegas, Nev., Bishop Gorman High School, 5-11, 190.; Cole Brevard, DT, Carmel, Ind., 6-3, 305.; Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Trenton, N.J., 5-11, 205.; Jimmy Christ, OL, Sterling, Va., 6-7, 300.; Nick Dawkins, OL, Allentown/Parkland H.S., 6-4, 305.; Jaden Dottin, WR, Cambridge, Mass, 6-2, 170. ; Tyler Elsdon, LB, Frackville/North Schuylkill H.S., 6-2, 230.; Olu Fashanu, OL, Waldorf, Md., 6-6, 315.; Zuriah Fisher, LB, Aliquippa H.S., 6-3, 255.; Caziah Holmes, RB, Titusville, Fla., 5-11, 190.; Golden Israel-Achumba, OL, Bowie, Md., 6-4, 325.; Coziah Izzard, DE, Columbia, Md., 6-3, 285.; Curtis Jacobs, LB, Glen Burnie, Md., 6-1, 220.; Enzo Jennings, S, Detroit, Mich., 6-1, 185.; Joseph Johnson III, CB, Richmond, Va., 6-2, 170.; Theo Johnson, TE, Windsor, Ontario, 6-6, 245.; KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Norfolk, Va., 6-1, 180.; Keyvone Lee, RB, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6-0, 220.; Malick Meiga, WR, Saint Jerome, Quebec, 6-4, 195. ; Bryce Mostella, DE, Kentwood, Mich., 6-6, 240.; Fatorma Mulbah, DT, Harrisburg/Susquehanna Township H.S., 6-3, 275.; Brandon Taylor, DE, Lima, Ohio, 6-2, 275.; Ibrahim Traore, OL, Bronx, N.Y., 6-5, 300.; Amin Vanover, DE, Newark, N.J., 6-4, 270.; Tyler Warren, TE, Mechanicsville, Va., 6-6, 235.; Parker Washington, WR, Sugar Land, Texas, 5-10, 200.
