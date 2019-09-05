Montoursville 3
Milton 0
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors scored all three of their goals in the first half to beat the Black Panthers in the HAC-I matchup.
Lily Saul scored the first two goals for Montoursville (3-0 overall), before Mackenzie Cohick found the back of the net with 8:06 remaining in the first half.
Milton (1-2 overall and HAC-I) almost matched Montoursville shot-for-shot, but the Black Panthers couldn’t find paydirt.
Kamryn Snyder made three saves to lead Milton on the day.
Milton is back in action at 4:30 p.m., Monday, with a home game against Williamsport.
Montoursville 3, Milton 0
at Montoursville
First half
Mont-Lily Saul, unassisted, 30:40. Mont-Saul, unassisted, 19:53. Mont-Mackenzie Cohick, unassisted, 8:06.
Shots: Montoursville, 8-7; Corners: Montoursville, 7-2; Saves:
Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 3; Montoursville, Avery Zales, 1.
Boys soccerLewisburg 6
Warrior Run 2
LEWISBURG — Behind Ben Liscum’s hat trick and two assists, Lewisburg scored the first four goals of the game to take a HAC-II victory over Warrior Run on Tuesday.
Prior to Liscum’s two tallies, scored in the final 15:30 of the opening half, Logan Moore and Anthony Bhangdia also netted first-half goals off assists from Liscum to give Lewisburg (2-0, 1-0 HAC-II) a 4-1 halftime lead. Tyrese Hazzoum scored with 6:30 left in the first half to put Warrior Run (1-2, 0-1) on the board.
Alan Daniel scored to open the second half and give the Green Dragons a 5-1 lead. A goal by Alex Hazzoum with 28 minutes remaining temporarily cut into the Defenders’ deficit before Liscum completed his hat trick with 16:00 remaining to put the game away for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg next plays at Milton at 4:30 p.m., today; and Warrior Run is also back in action today with an away game at Shamokin at 7 p.m.
Lewisburg 6, Warrior Run 2Tuesday at LewisburgFirst half
L-Logan Moore, assist Ben Liscum, 27:15. L-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 26:35. L-Liscum, unassisted, 15:30. L-Liscum, assist Sawyer Fisher, 9:55. WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, unassisted, 6:30.
Second half
L-Alan Daniel, assist Bhangdia, 36:49. WR-Alex Hazzoum, unassisted, 28:15. L-Liscum, unassisted, 16:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 19-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 2-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; WR, Keegan Jenkins, 3.
Selinsgrove 6
Mifflinburg 0
SELINSGROVE — Nick Ritter scored twice in the first half as the Seals downed the Wildcats in a HAC-I matchup.
Ritter’s two goals and a tally by Ryan Mangels gave Selinsgrove a 3-0 halftime lead before the Wildcats got three goals from three different scorers in the second half to put the game away.
Ryder Maurer made nine saves to lead Mifflinburg, which next plays at 4:30 p.m., today, at Williamsport.
Selinsgrove 6, Mifflinburg 0
Tuesday at Selinsgrove
First half
S-Matt Gilfert, assist Aidan Hunt, 1:20. S-Gilfert, assist Owen Magee, 14:05. S-Ryan Mangels, unassisted, 29:03.
Second half
S-Jamison Bohner, assist Josh Pontius, 66:33. S-Nick Ritter, assist Bohner, 26:55. S-Pontius, assist Mangels, 76:35.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 15-2; Corners: Selinsgrove, 8-3; Saves: Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman, 2; Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 9.
