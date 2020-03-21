TURBOTVILLE — It has been quite a 2019-20 school year for Warrior Run athletics and in particular, a senior class of athletes who have helped the football team to its first-ever playoff victory in the program’s 61-year history, as well as the boys basketball team to its first trip to the state playoffs since 2004.
Several of those multi-sport athletes will be on the roster for seventh-year head coach Harold Raup if and when the Defenders’ baseball season gets underway.
Tyler Pick and Denver Beachel each made the playoffs as members of both the football and basketball teams while Braden Bomberger and Kade Anzulavich made the playoffs for Warrior Run in basketball. Raup believes that his group of seniors, now battle-tested and proven during their senior year, will help the Defenders rebound from a tough 1-18 record a year ago, including an 0-10 mark inside Heartland III division play.
“It’s no secret, we had a tough year last year. Really a down year for us,” Raup said. “If you look at the record, it’s definitely not good, but we started to play a lot better in the second half of the season and we were hanging in and just coming up short in one-run and two-run games. I think this group of seniors has something to prove this year and the way that they have been working so far in the early season is really indicative about how seriously they’re taking it. They want to turn it around and make a statement, the same way a couple of them did in football and the way they did during basketball. I think they’ve learned how to win and they’ve shown themselves and the younger players here at Warrior Run that you can have success.”
In February, the team hosted a chicken wing eating contest at The Watson Inn to help raise funds for a trip to the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for an offseason “Spring Training” program where the Defenders would receive instruction and play against different teams from the Northeast over a five-day span. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak which has shut down sports at every level across the country, Warrior Run was forced to cancel the trip last week.
The team had saved for two years in order to return to the Cal Ripken Experience after their first trip as a team back in 2018. The cancellation was a gut-punch to the team and according to Raup, yet another bad break for a squad which has continuously pushed themselves to work harder each day.
“It’s disappointing, for sure,” Raup said. “These guys have been working so hard and it’s really a tough thing for them to take considering all the work they’ve done and all the work the booster program did to raise the money for the trip. We actually have had some pretty nice weather and (before the stoppage of practices) we’ve been able to be out on the field quite a bit, more than I can remember since I’ve been here. For these kids to have worked so hard, all their effort to get better heading into the season, and to have it taken away like this is really tough to see.”
Should the season eventually get underway, Raup knows that his situation is not unique and the Defenders — like every spring sports team — will ultimately have a difficult time making the necessary adjustments to get back into game shape and up to game speed. Still, Raup said he believed that it could be an advantage for his team considering everyone will be starting at zero should games actually begin.
“We’re waiting just like everybody else, we know that every high school baseball team in the state is going through the exact same thing that we’re going through right now,” Raup said. “I do think that the way this team was coming together (before the stoppage of practices) was really encouraging to see. I mean, if we do get a chance to play this season, I think our guys will come out firing. Like I said, they want to prove something. Not only to themselves, but to everyone who saw what a tough year we had last season. If we do get these games going, I think we can shock a lot of people.”
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Harold Raup, 7th season.
Assistant coaches:
Matt Burrows, Tim Preisch, Craig Watson, Todd Brouse and Bill Woland.
Last year’s records:
1-19, 0-10 HAC-III.
Key losses:
Colton Walter, Lex Yocum, Ronnie Staggert.
Returning starters:
Kade Anzulavich, sr., P/1B; Braden Bomberger, sr., 2B; Tyler Pick, sr., P/UTIL; Hayden Woland, sr., C.
Remaining roster: Denver Beachel, sr., SS/P; Jackson Welliver, sr., OF; Kenny Newman, sr., OF; Martin Kling, sr., 1B; Elliot Kelchner, sr., CF; Michael Buck, jr., 3B/P; Ethan Litchard, jr., OF; Tanner Confar, so., 2B; Derek Thomas, so., 3B/OF/P; Logan Rager, so., OF/P; Jake Byer, so., OF; Hunter Saul, fr., 2B; Julian Ditty, fr., OF; Mason Sheesley, fr., SS/2B/P; Tracy Muckelman, fr., 1B/OF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.