Field hockey
Bucknell 3, Yale 2
at Yale University
Notes: Olivia Harris made 14 saves and three different Bison scored to lift Bucknell to the win over Yale Monday evening. With the win, the Bison move to 7-5 on the season and 6-3 when playing away from home.
Harris was tested early and often, making eight saves during the first two quarters. However, while Yale put the pressure on in the first half, it was Bucknell striking first with a goal four minutes in that came off the stick of Leah Fogelsanger. It was Fogelsanger's second goal of the season, while Megan Keeney was credited with her second assist in three days.
The game got quiet throughout the rest of the half, and it wasn't until midway through the third that scoring picked back up. Dimock sent a long pass into the circle that ricocheted off Brittany Willwerth's stick and into the cage to give the Bison a 2-0 lead with seven minutes left in the third.
Just two minutes later, Bucknell scored again. This time it was freshman Mackenzie Kile notching her first collegiate goal on the Bison's fifth penalty corner attempt of the game. Chloe Poltonavage was assisting on the play.
Now trialing by three, the Bulldogs ramped up the pressure and found a goal with just a minute remaining in the third quarter. Another Bulldog shot got passed Harris in the 52nd minute, cutting the Bison lead to just one. Harris hung in there and saved two more Yale shots in the final seven minutes to preserve the Bison victory.
Harris' 14 saves were a career-high as the Bulldogs attempted 22 total shots in the game. For Willwerth, her third quarter goal was her fourth of the season and the 23rd of her career. Poltonavage's assist was the fifth of her career and second in the last three days.
The Bison are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to Cornell, who was ranked #24 in last week's NFHCA Poll. Tuesday's game is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.