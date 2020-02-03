MILTON — All Milton was looking for was a chance to win and stay alive in the District 4 Class 2A Duals and Brent Mitch handed that opportunity to his team. Mitch found a way to edge Muncy’s Cael Hembury, 6-4, In a match-up of seniors at 220 pounds and give the Black Panthers hope with just one bout remaining and the Indians holding a 39-33 lead.
Mitch’s daily workout partner, fellow senior Nevin Rauch, did his part as well, notching his 30th win and 23rd fall of the season by pinning Matt McCauley in 1 minute, 13 seconds to deadlock the consolation quarterfinals match.
That’s when officials Fritz Snyder and Ethan Calkins took over. Pouring over the scorebooks, Snyder and Calkins needed to go deep into the tie-breaking process — Criteria I, where Muncy owned a 16-8 advantage in first points scored — to hand the Indians a 40-39 victory in The Jungle on Saturday. Milton wrestled well in its quarterfinal opener with top-seeded Montoursville, trailing by only three points, 24-21, with six bouts remaining, but surrendered four falls down the stretch and fell, 53-27.
Against Muncy, Milton got falls from Tyler Geisewite (106), Kyler Crawford (138), Dillan Ando (160), and Aaven Ayala (182), plus a forfeit to Nathan Rauch (195) to set the stage for Mitch. Against Hembury, Mitch gave up a first period takedown but escaped before the end of the period. He worked off the bottom in the second period and converted a takedown but Hembury closed the gap to 4-3 when Mitch was hit for stalling for the second time. Hembury chose neutral to start the third period but Mitch countered with a takedown and then rode the Muncy wrestler the rest of the bout.
“Over the last four years Brent has found himself in that position more times than I can count,” Milton coach Josh Anspach said. “Sometimes he lets his anxiety take over in that situation but not today. His (19-15) record is way better than it indicates. He’s one of the main reasons that Nevin has the record he has because (Brent) pushes him so hard in the practice room. Brent came through for us in our win over Warrior Run and after this bout he came to me and said he was sorry that he didn’t pin (Hembury). But I told him that he gave us a chance in this match.”
Rauch sent the match to criteria with his fall after building a 6-1 lead with a pair of takedowns and pair of nearfall points.
The Black Panthers picked up falls from Zane Neaus (120), Chase Hoffman (145), and Nathan Rauch (195) plus a technical fall from Crawford. Nevin Rauch added a major decision at 285).
“We had our 13-match winning streak broken this morning but what this team has accomplished this season a a testament to buying in to what we are teaching in the room,” Anspach said. “They’ve bonded as a team. Our goal is always not just to get here for the district tournament but to get to the state tournament. That’s what we are preaching. The goal is team states and a state title. We are going to build towards that. Our numbers are good in the elementary and junior high programs and we have the right people involved.”
Fourth-seeded Southern Columbia won the championship for the fourth consecutive year with a 53-18 victory over second-seeded Line Mountain in the final. Top-seeded Montoursville, a 49-21 loser to Southern in the semifinals, recovered and grabbed the third state-qualifying spot by edging Muncy, 39-36, in the third place match.
Montoursville will travel to District 3 tonight to battle that district’s runner-up, Boiling Springs, with a trip to the PIAA tournament a stake. Southern and Line Mountain advance directly to Hershey where the Tigers open with either District 10 runner-up Corry or District 7 third-place finisher, Quaker Valley, whilethe Eagles face District 11 champion, Saucon Valley.
Milton (14-7) will host Shikellamy in a HAC-I meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A complete list of results from the District 4 Class 2A Duals is published on page A14 of today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
No. 1 Montoursville 53, No. 8 Milton 27
District 4 Class 2A Duals
Quarterfinals at Milton
285:
Nevin Rauch, Mil, maj. dec. Will Carson, 13-4.
106:
Branden Wentzel, Mont, pinned Tyler Geiswite, 1:43.
113:
Cole Johnson, Mont, pinned Alex Parker, 2:19.
120:
Zane Neaus, Mil, pinned Lucas Sherwood, 3:50.
126:
Broc Lutz, Mont, pinned Colton Taylor, 2:58.
132:
James Batkowski, Mont, pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:42.
138:
Kyler Crawford, Mil, tech. fall Xan Oberheim, 15-0, 5:10.
145:
Chase Hoffman, Mil, pinned Zach Barnes, :30.
152:
Jake Dinges, Mont, pinned Dillan Ando, 5:40.
160:
Isaac Cory, Mont, pinned Jason Valladares, 3:33.
170:
Cael Crebs, Mont, pinned Aven Ayala, 1:01.
182:
Dylan Bennett, Mont, won by forfeit.
195:
Nathan Rauch, Mil, pinned Caleb Moser, 4:57.
220: Cameron Wood, Mont, pinned Brent Mitch, 1:15.
