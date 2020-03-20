TURBOTVILLE — Teams can score a maximum of 87 points on the track, and Warrior Run’s girls squad is projected to get a lot of them as the Defenders wait to open the 2020 Heartland Athletic Conference season.
One of the best runners in the conference and all of District 4 — Lauren Trapani — is the team’s leader in the track department.
Trapani was the District 4 Class 2A runner-up in the 800 (2:21.53) a year ago, and she was the district champ in the 3,200 (11:22.7). Trapani also helped lead the 3,200 relay team to a runner-up finish at districts (9:40.89).
At states, Trapani was the silver medalist in the 3,200 (10:57.10) and she helped the 3,200 team finish 10th (9:40.89). Joining Trapani on the 1,600 relay team are senior Cadee Wood and juniors Kylee Brouse and Mya Shoemaker, plus Brouse, junior Alanna Ranck and Shoemaker join Trapani on the 3,200 team.
Brouse was also a sixth-place finisher at districts in the 800 (2:26.87), plus Ranck took sixth in the 1,600 (5:34.47) and junior Mikaela Majcher was ninth (5:40.4). In addition, junior Emma Miller was third in the 3,200 (11:52.65) and Alyssa Hoffman was fourth (12:09.84).
In the field events, Warrior Run will once again get plenty of points in the pole vault. Wood and Shoemaker vaulted their way to place finishes of sixth (9-6) and 10th (8-6), respectively, at the District 4 meet.
And in the discus, junior Sydney Hoffman took 14th (82-4) to help the Defenders finish fourth in the district meet with 56 points.
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Scott Hoffman, 22nd season.
Key losses:
Madelyn Ross, Rylie Mong and Jamie McCormack.
Returning starters:
Cadee Wood, sr., mid-distance/pole vault; Amber Axtman, jr., hurdles; Kylee Brouse, jr., mid-distance/distance; Kyia Brouse, jr., throws; Alanna Ranck, jr., mid-distance/distance; Mya Shoemaker, jr., mid-distance/distance; Lauren Trapani, jr., mid-distance/distance; Sydney Hoffman, jr., throws; Mikaela Majcher, jr., distance; Emma Miller, jr., distance; Alyssa Hoffman, jr., distance.
Remaining roster: Madison Blickley, sr.; Paige Bowman, sr.; Abigail Lapp, sr.; Sienna Tompkins, sr.; Alyssa Williams, sr.; Abigail Reinitz, jr.; Savannah Robbins, jr.; Cameron Trapani, jr.; Jessica Vognetz, jr.; Katherine Watkins, jr.; Kayleigh Bausinger, so.; Cadence Gardner, so.; Alayna Wilkins, so.; Sage Dunkleberger, fr.; Olivia Frey, fr.; Holly Hollenbach, fr.; Adelle Hunter, fr.; Lindsey Trapani, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.