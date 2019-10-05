TURBOTVILLE — Heading into last Friday’s home game against Hughesville, the Warrior Run varsity football team was mired in the midst of a three-game losing streak and leading up to their game against the Spartans, head coach Chris Long and his coaching staff challenged their team to get back to basics.
Run the ball with purpose, play hard-nosed defense.
The Defenders did just that and cruised to a 42-0 win over the Spartans in which they rushed for 232 yards.
On Friday night against visiting Bloomsburg, the Defenders stuck to the same blueprint and the results were equally impressive as Warrior Run nailed down a 42-14 win on Homecoming Night. To make the victory even sweeter, it was Warrior Run’s first win over Bloomsburg since 2006.
“This is a really big win on Homecoming with the alumni here, this is what high school football is about right here,” Long said. “We hit some plays in the passing game, but we were able to run the ball tonight and take control of the game and pretty much impose our will upon them, in the second half especially.”
With the game scoreless early in the first quarter, Bloomsburg made an early goal line stand, but the Defenders partially blocked a punt and took over at the Panthers’ 20. From there, Warrior Run pounded the ball up the gut and running back Denver Beachel lined up under center and snuck in from a yard out for the first points of the game at 4:38.
It was a theme that would repeat itself four more times before the game was finally over and at the end of 48 minutes of play, Beachel had amassed 157 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries.
“I felt good out there, we had a great week of practice and my line was making it really easy for me to read,” Beachel said. “It was there all game, our line did a great job.”
The Warrior Run offensive line has helped the team amass 446 rushing yards over the past two games, but more impressive, the unit has not been whistled for a single holding penalty.
Beachel scored again at 2:06 and at the end of the first quarter, the home team led, 14-0.
Bloomsburg made things interesting for a bit in the second quarter as quarterback Jack Howell led a scoring drive which culminated in his 1-yard touchdown plunge at 11:03. Those would be the last points the Panthers would score until just two seconds remaining in the contest.
Beachel tacked on two more touchdown runs before the half and his scores were set up by big plays in the passing game thanks to the chemistry between quarterback Remington Corderman and wide receiver Riley Daubert.
Corderman and Daubert hooked up five times on the evening for 144 or Warrior Run’s 160 total passing yards. Corderman found Daubert for receptions of 53, 47 and 26 yards and each big play set up a touchdown.
“(Corderman) was on tonight,” Long said. “I think when the running game gets going, he feels more comfortable because it slows down the pass rush and we were able to spread them out and eventually get what we wanted both running and passing.”
Warrior Run received the ball to start the second half and turned a 28-7 halftime advantage into a 35-7 lead with a clock-grinding touchdown drive which ended when David Gearhart plowed in from five yards out. The Defenders used an 11-play, 65-yard drive to chew up 7:15 of game clock before Gerhart’s score.
Offensively, the Panthers struggled in the face of constant pressure supplied by defensive ends Pete Reasner and Ahmahd Keyes. Both Reasner and Keyes were unable to be blocked and the Panthers were whistled for four holding penalties on the two and could have been called for several more. Reasner and Keyes were directly responsible for creating six tackles for loss and Reasner added two sacks.
“Reasner and Keyes were playing in the backfield all night,” Long said. “Both of those guys have a mix of strength, speed and size so it’s tough for a guy to get a hand on them from the tackle position. Just an outstanding effort by those two guys tonight.”
Beachel scored his fifth TD of the night at 3:16 and the mercy rule kicked into effect. Bloomsburg was able to score a meaningless touchdown with just two ticks remaining on the clock and when the Defenders fell on the final kickoff of the game, a celebration 13 years in the making erupted on the Warrior Run sideline.
“That feels awesome to be the team to snap that streak and start a winning streak against them,” Beachel said.
Warrior Run 42, Bloomsburg 14
at Warrior Run
Warrior Run (4-3) 14 14 7 7—42 Bloomsburg (2-5) 0 7 0 7—14 Scoring First quarter WR—Denver Beachel 1 run (Logan Witmer kick), 4:38 WR—Beachel 2 run (Witmer kick), 2:06
Second quarter
BLOOM—Jack Howell 1 run (Torsten Hartmann kick), 11:03 WR—Beachel 5 run (Witmer kick), 4:52 WR—Beachel 1 run (Witmer kick), 0:22
Third quarter
WR—David Gearhart 5 run (Witmer kick), 4:45
Fourth quarter
WR—Beachel 1 run (Witmer kick), 3:!6 BLOOM—Brody Hock 26 pass from Howell (Hartmann kick), 0:02
Team Statistics
WR Bloom
First downs 18 10 Rushes-yards 47-212 24-81 Passing yards 160 89 Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-16-0 8-11-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 9-55 10-94 Individual statistics Rushing: Warrior Run:
Beachel, 33-157 5 TD; Gearhart, 7-25 TD; Riley Daubert, 2-15, Remington Corderman, 1-4. Bloomsburg:
Xzayivher Russel-King, 7-45; Hock, 3-10; Spencer Yodock, 1-3; Cade Klinger, 7-31; Nasir Heard, 1-1; Howell, 5-(-8).
Passing: Warrior Run: Corderman, 7-16-160; Bloomsburg:
Howell, 8-11-89.
Receiving: Warrior Run: Daubert, 5-144; Beachel, 1-11; Ahmahd Keyes, 1-5. Bloomsburg:
Daniel Guzevich, 1-4; Klinger, 3-21; Hock, 3-51 TD, Devin Yocum, 1-13.
INT: None.
