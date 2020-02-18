BOYS
Warrior Run Defenders
Record: 13-9
District 4 Class 3A seeding: No. 6
Upcoming game: Plays at No. 3 Mount Carmel (17-5) in quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday
2019-20 season results
12/9, at Montoursville, (L) 46-30
12/13, Hughesville, (L) 40-36
12/17, at South Williamsport, (W) 44-34
12/20, at Mount Carmel, (L) 51-46
12/23, Line Mountain, (W) 70-49
12/27, at Milton, (W) 53-40
1/4, Central Columbia, (L) 48-43
1/6, Southern Columbia, (W) 64-27
1/10, at Bloomsburg, (L) 66-53
1/13, at Midd-West, (W) 74-47
1/15, at Hughesville, (L) 46-39
1/20, at Montgomery, (W) 71-42
1/22, South Williamsport, (W) 55-34
1/25, Milton, (W) 66-50
1/27, Shikellamy, (W) 62-42
1/29, Mount Carmel, (L) 62-47
2/3, Lewisburg, (L) 50-37
2/5, Bloomsburg, (W) 52-39
2/7, at Mifflinburg, (L) 60-57
2/8, at Southern Columbia, (W) 67-45
2/10, Millville, (W) 70-40
2/13, Muncy, (W) 63-43
