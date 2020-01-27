LEWISBURG — The Bucknell wrestling team routed Sacred Heart, 36-3, on Sunday afternoon at Davis Gym.
For the second-straight dual, the Bison (5-3, 4-1 EIWA) won nine of 10 bouts to emerge victorious. They moved to 8-0 all-time against the Pioneers (4-3, 2-2 EIWA). Bucknell picked up bonus points in six of their victories, highlighted by a pin by freshman Vincent Andreano (165) in his first collegiate dual start. Andreano brought J.C. Broems’s shoulders to the mat in 4:30.
Geo Barzona (125) staked the Bison an early 5-0 lead, dispatching Sean Faraon by a commanding 18-3 technical fall. By the intermission, Bucknell held a formidable 19-0
lead, bolstered by back-to-back major decisions by Matthew Kolonia (149) and Jaden Fisher(157).
Drew Phipps (197) and Eric Chakonis (285) closed out the dual with commanding major decisions. Fisher (5:35), Phipps (3:24) and Frankie Guida, Jr. (2:59) all exceeded two minutes of riding time while Darren Miller(1:52), Kolonia (1:33) and Chakonis (1:07) also earned the riding time point.
In their most recent dual before their rout of Sacred Heart, the Bison won nine of 10 bouts to drop Brown, 31-3, on Jan. 19. They netted bonus points in two of their individual wins, helping them score their largest margin of victory over the Bears in program history.
The Bison are right back to work, taking on Drexel at 4 p.m.
Bucknell 36, Sacred Heart 3
Saturday at Bucknell
125:
Geo Barzona (BU) tech fall Sean Faraon, 18-3 (4:28)
133:
Darren Miller (BU) dec. Anthony Petrillo, 10-4
141:
David Campbell (BU) dec. Raf Lievano, 6-4
149:
Matthew Kolonia (BU) maj. dec. Shaun Williams, 10-2
157:
Jaden Fisher (BU) maj. dec. Will Schmidt, 13-1
165:
Vincent Andreano (BU) fall J.C. Broems, 4:30
174:
Frankie Guida, Jr. (BU) dec. Joe Eiden. 10-3
184:
Kyle Davis (SHU) dec. Kyle Inlander, 5-2
197:
Drew Phipps (BU) maj. dec. Nick Fierro, 17-3
285:
Eric Chakonis (BU) maj. dec. Dante DelBonis, 9-1
Warriors make quick work of King’s in 46-6 routWILKES-BARRE — With bonus-point wins in five of the seven contested bouts, Lycoming made quick work of King’s, posting a 46-6 dual meet win on Saturday at Scandlon Gym.
Lycoming also picked up three forfeit wins, including one by senior 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood, a Jersey Shore grad, who became the eighth member of the program’s 100-win club, as he improved to 27-3 on the season and 100-30 in his career.
The Warriors (11-4 overall) claimed three pins and two technical falls against the Monarchs (1-8), who had wins by decision at 141 and 165 pounds.
Junior Shane Casey, a Southern Columbia grad, won by forfeit at 125 pounds before freshman Samuel Hanley claimed a 17-0 tech fall over 75-match winner Dakota Quick in 6:45. At 149 pounds, senior Joe Santomarco secured a pin in 2:03 and senior Trevor Corl extended his school-record to 27 career tech falls with an 18-0 score in 1:06.
Swartwood, freshman Mason Novak, senior Brody Keefe and sophomore and Southern grad Connor Fulmer finished the dual with a run of four six-point winswith Novak and Keefe securing falls in 1:40 and 3:56, respectively. Fulmer claimed a forfeit at heavyweight.
The Warriors are back on the mat on Sunday when they head to seventh-ranked TCNJ at 3 p.m.
Lycoming 46, King’s 6
Saturday at King’s
125:
Shane Casey (LYCO) won by forfeit.
133:
Samuel Hanley (LYCO) tech. fall Dakota Quick, 17-0, 6:45.
141:
Robert Zelinski (K) dec. Ethan Landis, 8-4.
149:
Joe Santomarco (LYCO) pinned Colby Spencer, 2:03.
157:
Trevor Corl (LYCO) tech. fall James Maloy, 18-0, 1:16.
165:
Kade Kravits (K) dec. Hunter O‘Connor, 5-0.
174:
Hadyn Swartwood (LYCO) won by forfeit.
184:
Mason Novak (LYCO) pinned William Grace,1:40.
197:
Brody Keefe (LYCO) pinned David White, 3:56.
285: Connor Fulmer (LYCO) won by forfeit.
