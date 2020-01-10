MIFFLINBURG — In every high school wrestling match, there are bound to be individual matches that are toss-ups — bouts between evenly-matched wrestlers that could be won by either team.
Prior to Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II scrap between Midd-West and host Mifflinburg, Wildcats’ coach Derek Reber recognized several bouts that his team had a shot at winning, but ultimately didn’t.
Those missed opportunities cost Mifflinburg dearly, as Midd-West won the first three bouts of the night to roll to a 47-21 victory inside The Cat’s Den.
“On paper, I felt there were a lot of toss-up matches that we didn’t win, so if (both teams) wrestle again it could be different,” said Reber. “We had a couple of guys that had some shots at winning matches, but didn’t.”
Midd-West (7-3 overall) took a 13-0 lead after the first three bouts behind an 18-5 major decision from Connner Heckman over Dylan Linn at 113 pounds, as well as a 58-second pin by Aidan Steininger over Ethan Shoemaker at 126.
Troy Bingaman stopped that run for Miffllinburg (10-3) by getting an 8-5 decision over Austin Aucker at 132.
After getting a couple of takedowns in the first period, Bingaman worked Aucker for another takedown in the second prior to earning a pair of near-fall points moments later to hold on for the victory.
“Troy always grinds out his matches. He’s a tough wrestler, and only a sophomore,” said Reber. “There at the end he gave up a couple of points I don’t think he should have, but it is what it is.”
Then at 138 Clayton Reed inched the Wildcats closer to the Mustangs by wasting little time to pin Josiah Courtney in 1:13.
“Yep, I feel good about Reed’s win. He’s’ another tough kid and a state qualifier,” said Reber. “Usually, Reed goes out and gives us those bonus points (each match).”
Midd-West answered right back at 145 as Avery Bassett built up a 9-1 lead through the first two periods before putting Cody Rokavec into a cradle and pinning him in 4:38.
And although Mifflinburg got those six points back at 152 thanks to a forfeit, Midd-West won the next four bouts — three of them coming with bonus points — to build a 37-15 lead.
The other win by the Mustangs in that run that didn’t come via a pin or a major decision was at 182, where Graham Wiand lost a close decision to Ben Umstead, 3-2.
Wiand led 2-0 after taking down Umstead in the second period, but the Mustang used an escape and a takedown of his own in the third to eke out the win.
From there, Midd-West got a pin from Trey Lauvver Kaelex Shuck at 195 and from Kyle Ferster over Dylan Starr at 106 along with a close decision from Carter Sauer over Emmanuel Ulrich at 285.
The matchups featuring Wiand and Ulrich were just two of the bouts that Reber was hoping would go his team’s way on Thursday.
“At 182 we had a shot at a win, but Wiand is just coming off being sick, and heavyweight was another close one,” said Reber, who’s still without the services of junior Gabe Gramly, a two-time state qualifier out with a knee injury.
Mifflinburg will look to get back on track against Warrior Run, who the Wildcats go on the road to wrestle at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Reber’s hopes are that his wrestlers will use the loss to Midd-West as motivation against the Defenders.
“I definitely think it’s going to motivate them to work a little bit harder here. The guys got a little lackadaisical (tonight) — we were 10-2,” said Reber. “And this match will hurt a little bit for a couple of my guys because they know a lot of kids from Midd-West, so I definitely think it’s going to help them moving forward.”
Midd-West 47, Mifflinburg 21
at Mifflinburg
113:
Conner Heckman (MW) maj. dec. Dylan Linn, 18-5.
120:
Ethan Zevan (MW) dec. Brady Struble, 10-4.
126: Aidan Steininger (MW) pinned Ethan Shoemaker, :58.132:
Troy Bingaman (Miff) dec. Austin Aucker, 8-5.
138:
Clayton Reed (Miff) pinned Josiah Courtney, 1:13.
145:
Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Cody Rokavec, 4:38.
152:
Rylan Shuck (Miff) won by forfeit.
160: Joshua Rodriguez (MW) maj. dec. Dominic Sampsell, 11-1.170: Joe Rodriguez (MW) tech. fall Jesse Yount, 24-9, 4:40.182:
Ben Umstead (MW) dec. Graham Wiand, 3-2.
195:
Trey Lauver (MW) pinned Kaelex Shuck, 1:01.
220:
Quentin Doane (Miff) won by forfeit.
285:
Carter Sauer (MW) dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, 8-7.
106: Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Dylan Starr, 1:36.
