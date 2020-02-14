With The Standard-Journal/Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo just hours away, it’s all hands on deck for the Hendricks family. To say this is our family’s busiest week of the year would be an understatement.
I’ll be honest – 21 years ago when The Standard-Journal’s publisher Amy Moyer offered me the opportunity to put together an outdoor expo I declined, feeling it was just too much to take on. Turns out I was overruled by a higher authority, my wife Karen who said yes. Since my wife and I always try to operate as a team, her saying yes turned into a yes from myself and our daughter Jamie as well. Now, with 20 years of success behind us, I have to say that yes, she did make the right decision.
What does it take to plan such an event? Well, let’s just say I’m not exaggerating when I say Karen is already working on next year’s expo. As far as the next few hours go, it means packing up prizes, tables, signs, cameras, publications, metal racks, candy, face paint, potting soil, seeds… It seems like the list just goes on and on. On top of that, Karen will be busy fielding all those last-minute questions that exhibitors will contact her with.
Our family schedule for Friday is something close to this, beginning with loading up a huge number of supplies, typically several pick-up loads as well as both my wife’s and daughter’s Jeeps. Constantly monitoring phone calls, texts and emails, all while double checking our to-do list. Don’t forget that crate of extension cords. What about the candy for the kid’s events – is it bagged and ready? Are the signs all correct, have the trigger locks been packed, has the video feed for the television been updated? Then it’s off to the Mifflinburg Intermediate School to spend the evening setting up not only our own booth but also the children’s hall and marking the locations for vendors.
Come 4 a.m. Saturday morning, it will be up and at ‘em, packing the rest of our supplies, tending to our dogs, feeding the coal stove (regular chores don’t go away just because it’s expo time!). Then it’s off to get our signs in place to help not only the public, but new vendors, locate the school. Oops, forgot my insulin – one of us will have to head home for that!
By 7 a.m., hopefully we’ll have our stuff more or less in order so that Karen can begin overseeing the vendors finding their locations. Jamie will be finishing the set-up for the kid’s area and yours truly will be putting the finishing touches on the Valley Outdoors stand.
Will we be ready by 10 a.m. when we open to the public? Count on it, we haven’t failed yet!
Show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and so is the parking. So don’t hesitate, bring the family out for a weekend of fun and help us celebrate Pennsylvania’s great outdoor heritage.
