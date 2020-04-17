There’s no doubt that wrestling finished the season on a downer. The virus took the sport down.
Wrestling’s NCAA Division I, II, III tournaments all were canceled.
The Olympic Trials at Penn State in early April were postponed until next year. Hopefully, the trials will return to the Bryce Jordan Center next year.
The Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed with no new date set. Lewisburg High two-time state champion Bobby Ferraro and his father, former Bucknell coach and founder of the National High School Coaches Association Bob Ferraro are scheduled to be inducted.
The Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction dinner, usually in late April, has been pushed back to Oct. 18 in Hershey. Lewisburg High graduate and long-time Lycoming coach Roger Crebs is scheduled to be inducted.
Changes
The end of the season brought some coaching changes.
At the Naval Academy, Campbell coach Cary Kolat was named head coach. He replaces Joel Sharratt, who was fired. Sharratt went 43-24 in his six years at Annapolis. He previously coached at Air Force where the Falcons were 44-29.
Kolat of course is a legendary Pennsylvania wrestler. As a prep he went 137-0, won four state titles and was named outstanding wrestler each year.
He was a four-time NCAA All-American in college, two AA medals at Penn State and two titles at Lock Haven. His overall record was 111-7 with 53 pins.
He was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2000 and is a distinguished member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
He comes to Navy from Campbell where he took the Fightin’ Camels from a run-of-the-mill Southern Conference team to champions of the league. His team was recognized as a top-20 team.
Kolat has a good group of wrestlers coming in. The incoming freshman class includes two-time Pennsylvania state champion Andrew Cerniglia of Notre Dame-Green Pond, along with Bishop McDevitt four-time medalist Nate Smith, Hatboro-Horsham’s A.J. Tamburrino, Council Rock North’s Luke Lucerne, and Malvern Prep’s Dayton DelViscio.
On the West Coast, Oregon State said goodbye to Jim Zalesky, who has directed the Beavers for 14 years, fashioning a 147-75-2 record.
Zalesky, a three-time NCAA champion, previously coached at Iowa, where he took over from legend Dan Gable. His Hawkeye teams won three national titles.
Former Oklahoma State two-time champion Chris Pendleton takes over from Zalesky. He was previously an assistant at Arizona State. He was a two-time NCAA champ for the Cowboys and had a 118-12 mark in college.
Zalesky came under fire in Corvallis for poor recruiting in talent rich California, Oregon and Washington.
Sad times
Not all has been fine in wrestling-land.
Old Dominion, a member of the Mid-America Conference, announced it was dropping the sport, effective immediately.
The Monarch athletic administration announced the cut was because of expenses and Title 9.
We suspect ODU grads will attempt to change the decision but it’s rare that once a school kills the sport, it doesn’t come back.
There have been instances where the sport is revived. It happened at Bucknell, thanks to a cash infusion by alum Bob Graham, and at Fresno State, where alumni bankrolled the program. And it didn’t hurt that Fresno is in the middle of the wrestling-rich Central Valley.
We sorry to pass along that Larry Sinibaldi, who revived the Shikellamy program in the early 1970s, died Sunday in Florida.
Sinibaldi’s Braves went unbeaten in 1974 and he coached the first Braves state champion as Ben McCollum brought home gold in the same year. Sinibaldi was also known as the owner of Sinbad’s Subs in downtown Sunbury.
A true legend in Pennsylvania wrestling died in recent days. Richard DiBatista, who went 137-0 in his career, died at age 99 in the Philadelphia area.
DiBastista was the first PIAA champion in 1938, later wrestled at Penn where he won EIWA titles in 1941-42-43 and NCAA titles in 41-42. He was on the 1940 Olympic team. He later coached at Lower Merion High.
