WILLIAMSPORT — It has been survive and advance for the Warrior Run girls varsity soccer team so far in the District 4 Class 2A tournament and on Thursday night, the No. 10-seeded Defenders pulled off their biggest upset of the tournament as they upended No. 2 Benton, 2-1.
“The girls are ecstatic, they’re just beside themselves,” Warrior Run head coach Rob Ryder said. “There are a lot of really good teams in this tournament and I think the girls are really happy that they’ve made it this far.”
The Defenders played a solid defensive game against the high-scoring Panthers, a team which went 16-2 this season including a perfect 11-0 inside the Midd-Penn Conference.
Though Warrior Run was able to choke off Benton’s attack save for a second half goal by Taylor Hughes, it wasn’t for a lack of chances by the Panthers.
“We were able to ward off a lot of offensive attacks because we played really strong defensively, but give Benton credit, they can really string some passes together,” Ryder said.
The Defenders’ two goals came off of set pieces, something that has been an area of strength for Warrior Run this season.
For the second game in a row, Maggie Sheets handed out a big assist as she sent a well-placed corner kick to Amber Axtman who converted her second game-winning goal in as many games. Freshman Lindsey Trapani scored the first goal of the game to give the Defenders a surprising seed on the No. 2 Panthers, a lead they clung to until time expired.
Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse had another stellar game in net as she made seven saves and helped to hold a Panthers team which scored 86 goals this season to a single tally on Thursday.
Warrior Run will now face No. 3 Lewisburg in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at Loyalsock Township High School.
“The girls gave everything they had and left it all out there and they deserved this win,” Ryder said.
No. 10 Warrior Run 2, No. 2 Benton 1
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal game
at Loyalsock Township High School
First half
WR—Lindsey Trapani, 15:55. WR—Amber Axtman, (Maggie Sheets), 21:38. Second half
B—Taylor Hughes, 36:03.
Shots: Benton, 11-9; Corners: Benton, 10-5; Saves: WR: Kylee Brouse, 7; Benton: Rhianna Hess, 4.
