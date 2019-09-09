TURBOTVILLE – JT Emmert and Alex Hazzoum scored goals in the first half and second half, respectively, to lead Warrior Run to a 2-0 non-league win over Mifflinburg on Saturday.
Hazzoum also assisted on Emmert’s goal, which was scored 31st minute. Hazzoum’s goal in the 43rd minute was unassisted.
Warrior Run (3-2) also got a save from Keegan Jenkins to preserve the shutout.
Warrior Run 2, Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Warrior Run
First half
WR-JT Emmert, assist Alex Hazzoum, 30:21.
Second half
WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 42:40.
Shots: WR, 10-1; Corners: WR, 6-0; Saves:
WR, Keegan Jenkins, 1; Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 8.
Milton 2, Hughesville 1
HUGHESVILLE — Tyler Hendershot scored on a direct kick just outside the box in the 76th minute to break a 1-all tie and lift the Black Panthers to the nonleague victory.
Austin Lewis gave Hughesville the lead with an unassisted goal in the 55th minute, but Brodey Scoggins tied the game in the 71st minute for Milton (2-2) by scoring directly off a corner kick.
“It was an exciting, and big win for our team especially since we experienced a heartbreaking loss to Hughesville last season in overtime,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “Hughesville is a very good team with some extremely strong offensive weapons.”
Milton 2, Hughesville 1
Saturday at Hughesville Second half
H-Austin Lewis, unassisted, 54:03; M-Brodey Scoggins, corner kick, 70:06; M-Tyler Hendershot, direct kick, 76:00.
Shots:
Hughesville, 24-14; Corners: Milton, 6-5; Saves: Milton, Colton Loreman, 16; Hughesville, Kaleb Fetterman, 6.
Lewisburg 5, Camp Hill 0
CAMP HILL — Alan Daniel scored twice – once in each half – and he also had an assist to power the Green Dragons to the non-league win over Camp Hill.
Daniel and Anthony Bhangdia both scored in the first half to give Lewisburg (4-0) a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Ben Liscum, Carter Hoover and Daniel all found the back of the net to put the game away for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 5, Camp Hill
Saturday at Camp HillFirst half
L-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Alan Daniel, 35:11. L-Dauniel, assist BenLiscum, 7:03.
Second half
L-Liscum, penalty kick, 22:03. L-Carter Hoover, assist Philip Permyashkin, 17:05. L-Daniel, assist Liscum, 7:03.
Shots: Lewisburg, 28-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 0; Camp Hill, Geoffrey Harper, 6.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 5-0.
GIRLS SOCCERShamokin 2, Lewisburg 1 (OT)
LEWISBURG — Shamokin’s Sadie Komara scored twice, including the game-winner with 9:38 left in overtime to give the Indians the HAC-II victory.
Sophie Kilbride scored off an Ella Reish assist to score the only goal for Lewisburg at the 14:17 mark of the first half, and Lauren Gross made seven saves to help lead the Green Dragons.
Shamokin 2, Lewisburg 1 (OT)
Saturday at LewisburgFirst half
L-Sophie Kilbride, assist Ella Reish, 14:17.
Second half
S-Sadie Komara, unassisted, 18:59.
Overtime
S-Komara, unassisted, 9:38.
Shots: Lewisburg, 8-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-2; Saves:
Shamokin, Olivia Haupt, 7; Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 7.
Mifflinburg 0, Shikellamy 0 (OT)
MIFFLINBURG – Kristi Benfield made 13 saves to preserve the scoreless tie and help the Wildcats earn a draw against the Braves in the HAC-I matchup Saturday.
Mifflinburg 0, Shikellamy 0 (OT)
Saturday at MifflinburgShots: 13-13; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-2; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 13; Shikellamy, Shaelynn Bilger, 13.
Meadowbrook Christian 4, Wyalusing 1
WYALUSING – Amelia Yordy recorded a first-half hat trick to lead the Lions to the nonleague win on Saturday.
Alyssa Canelo added a second-half goal – off an assist from Yordy – and she also had an assist on Yordy’s third goal of the first half for Meadowbrook Christian (4-1), which next plays 4 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4, Wyalusing 1
At WyalusingFirst half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 22:39. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 22:03. MC-Yordy, assist Alyssa Canelo, :01.
Second half
W-Cora Slocum, unassisted, 33:43. MC-Canelo, assist Yordy, 17:41.
Shots: Wyalusing, 24-11; Corners: Wyalusing, 7-1; Saves:
Meadowbrook, Emily Toland, 12; Wyalusing, Pearl O’Connor, 6.
GOLF
PHAC INVITATIONAL
Lewisburg – Nick Mahoney finished tied for second and teammate Sean Kelly tied for sixth as the Lewisburg golf team and the Bucknell Golf Club played host to the 2019 PHAC Golf Invitational today on Saturday. A total of 39 golfers (30 boys & 9 girls) representing 11 different schools faced the challenge of Bucknell’s nearly 6,000 yard par-70 track.
Danville’s Caden Mutchler led all golfers with a 6-over-par 76, while Mahoney carded an 81 and Kelly had an 84.
On the girls side, Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas took medalist honors by firing an 86. Loyalsock had a pair of golfers rounding out the top three as Grace Shaible and Mia Patterson carded an 89 and 91, respectively. Montoursville’s Lauren Marks had a 92 for fourth closely followed by Mifflinburg’s Kaylin Foss’s 93.
PHAC Invitational
Saturday at Bucknell Golf ClubBoys Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Caden Mutchler, Danville, 76; 2. (tie) Mike Myrthel, Benton, and Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 81; 4. Cameron Weihermuller, Montoursville, 82; 5. Charlie Betz, Danville, 83; 6. (tie) Peyton Mussina, Montoursville, and Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 84; 8. (tie) Hunter Valles, Central Columbia, and Will Holdren, Benton, 85; 10. Logan Conner, Central, 87; 13. Elliott Kelchner, Warrior Run, 89; 14. (tie) Brett Herman, Lewisburg, 90; 17. (tie) Will Gronlund, Lewisburg, 91; 28. Zach Gose, Lewisburg, 100.
Girls finishers: 1. Ava Markunas, Lewisburg, 86; 2. Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, 89; 3. Mia Patterson, Loyalsock, 91; 4. Lauren Marks, Montoursville, 92; 5. Kaylin Foss, Mifflinburg, 93; 6. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 108; 7. Cassie Gee, Loyalsock, 111; 8. Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.