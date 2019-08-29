On August 14, the Mifflinburg Wildcats football team held the second annual Blue and White Scrimmage and community night.
The event was designed to create Wildcat pride and spirit. The varsity football team signed posters that were sponsored by Union County probation, which featured senior football players with this year’s team mantra, “Compete”, and conveyed a positive message to stay away from drugs and alcohol.
The little Wildcats flag football program played a short game. The Marching Wildcats performed their 2019 show for the first time, Mifflinburg varsity fall sports teams were introduced and the Wildcat cheerleaders provided spirit and threw out the the large crowd free Blue and White Scrimmage t-shirts that were generously provided by Mifflinburg Auto Sales.
The evening ended with an inter-squad scrimmage of the 2019 varsity football team.
