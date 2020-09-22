TURBOTVILLE — Milton’s girls soccer team has had more than its share of troubles with Warrior Run over the years.
After tying the Defenders in their yearly matchup each of the last two seasons, the Black Panthers wanted to have a different outcome this time around.
Milton scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes to take a 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Monday to finally get over the hump against Warrior Run.
Leah Walter keyed the victory for Milton (3-1 overall) with a pair of goals, plus Janae Bergey added a goal and an assist for the Black Panthers.
“We were very, very excited for this game, and its always an arch-rivalry with Warrior Run. The last two years we tied them, and this was the year we wanted to come out and send a message early,” said Milton coach Rod Harris.
“We’re off to a good start this season and this was a big game for us. Just emotionally and mentally this was a game to get us over the hump, and this was a game for us to say, ‘okay, we’re finally there and we got this now.’”
And with an energy Harris has yet to see from his girls this season so far, Milton struck early as Bergey took a spot-on pass from Crystal Hamilton to fire home the game’s first goal with a right-foot strike into the lower-left corner of the net just 6:40 into the game.
“Bergey is one of those kids who goes hard every single time. She’s intense at all times and she wants to score, and she’s great at finding the back of the net,” said Harris. “So when she gets through and she’s one-on-one with the keeper, most times she’s finding the back of the net.
“That was a hard shot to find that corner, and she did, so it was a great goal,” added Milton’s coach.
Walter then got her first goal about four and a half minutes later when she scored off a nice cross from Bergey to get the ball past Warrior Run keeper Kylee Brouse in the 12the minute.
“I thought we came out strong as a team. We really struggled earlier in the season to come out strong, and we brought it to Warrior Run (Monday),” said Walter. “Warrior Run’s goalie is no slouch — she’s an all-state goalie — and we just played around their defense, took good shots and finished when we needed to. We finished all the opportunities that we had.”
And just moments after her goal, Walter was fouled and Milton was awarded a direct kick. Mackenzie Lopez took the kick, and she managed to loft the ball in over Brouse and into the goal for a 3-0 lead with 27:31 left.
But the Black Panthers weren’t done yet.
Walter connected on her second goal in the 19th minute following a throw-in and then an assist by Alexis Beaver.
“The girls came out and played with intensity to start the first half, which we’ve had a hard time doing — to get started in games,” said Harris. “Normally we come out flat and we just can’t get going, and then we get motivated in the second half and light it up, but the girls did an excellent job getting started.”
Warrior Run (0-4, 0-3 HAC-II) broke the shutout early in the second half when Lindsey Trapani scored off an assist by Kiley Bohart.
The Defenders had a few more good scoring opportunities after that goal, but Milton goalkeeper Mo Reiner and her defensive teammates stayed stout to preserve the lead. Reiner was credited with making eight saves on the day.
“We just need to bring more intensity. I feel like we dominated most of the game and had plenty of chances to capitalize on, but we made a couple of defensive mistakes as a team in the beginning that hurt us, and we had to play from behind. It was a tough game,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder.
“(Seeing Milton score four goals early) was very tough. My team has worked so hard this year, and we got down against three really tough opponents right off the bat. Give respect to Milton, they capitalize on everything they get.”
Milton next plays at Southern Columbia on Wednesday, while Warrior Run next hosts Danville also on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Milton 4, Warrior Run 1at Warrior RunFirst half
Milt-Janae Bergey, assist Crystal Hamilton, 33:20. Milt-Leah Walter, assist Bergey, 28:58. Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, direct kick, 27:31. Milt-Walter, assist Alexis Beaver, 21:15.
Second half
WR-Lindsey Trapani, assist Kiley Bohart, 37:08.
Shots: WR, 13-12; Corner kicks: 4-4; Saves: Milton, Mo Reiner, 8; WR, Kylee Brouse, 8.
