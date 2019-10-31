Men's soccer
Lycoming 1, Lebanon Valley 0
at Lebanon Valley College
Notes: Senior Tanner Fonjweng stepped into a penalty kick with 5:48 remaining to lift Lycoming to a 1-0 conference win over Lebanon Valley and clinch a spot in next week’s MAC Commonwealth Championship on Wednesday at Herbert Field.
The Warriors (11-6, 5-2 MAC Commonwealth) forced the game-winning play in the 85th minute when senior Nick Thornton sent a cross into the penalty area, where it skidded up off a Lebanon Valley defender’s hand, meaning the Warriors were awarded a penalty kick, which Fonjweng converted for his third goal of the year.
Lycoming moved into second place in the conference standings with the win, having accumulated 15 points with one game remaining in the conference schedule. With a win over Hood on Saturday in the season finale, the Warriors can secure the No. 2 seed in the conference championship tournament for the third year in a row.
Lycoming will host Hood College on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at UPMC Field in the regular-season finale.
Susquehanna 3, Misericordia 1
at Misericordia University
Notes: First-year forward Kevin Ayoso netted his first two collegiate goals in his first career start as Susquehanna picked up a convincing road win Wednesday night. Susquehanna (6-11) posted a 3-1 non-conference victory over Misericordia (6-7-4) as Ayoso scored twice and first-year forward Michael Morelli dished out his first two career assists.
Women's soccer
No. 6 Bloomsburg 1, Kutztown 0
at Bloomsburg University
Notes: Redshirt junior goalkeeper Jenna Hawkins tied a season-high with six saves and sophomore Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, broke a scoreless tie with her ninth goal of the season less than five minutes into the second half as the sixth-ranked Huskies established a pair of records in a 1-0 victory over visiting Kutztown on Wednesday at Steph Pettit Stadium. The Huskies improved to 15-1 overall and 13-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division standings while the Golden Bears dropped to 8-7, 6-7.
With the victory, the Huskies picked up their 13th consecutive win which surpassed the previous school record of 12 straight during the 1994 season. Meanwhile, Hawkins' six-save performance was her ninth blanking of the season and the 28th of her sensational career with the latter breaking the previous school record of 27 held by Amy Linn from 1992-95. Linn was inducted into the Bloomsburg University Hall of Fame in 2013. Over the last two seasons, Hawkins has gone a ridiculous 31-4-3 with 22 of her 28 career shutouts over her last 38 starts. She has allowed only five goals this season and has not been scored upon in her last 378:50.
