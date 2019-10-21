WILLIAMSPORT—Milton’s pair of Hannah and Haley Seebold entered the tournament as a top seed and delivered a win before falling to Central Columbia’s Adrianna Rakaulkas and Isabella McHugh, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.
For Haley, who started tennis a year after her sister, it was an honor just to be able to help her twin in the tournament.
“I started playing tennis a year after Hannah and being here with her is very important to me as well,” Haley Seebold said. “I’m honestly so proud of myself. Hannah is an incredible tennis player. I really wouldn’t want to be a doubles player with anybody else. I never thought I would get to a point where I could help her out. Now that we were here and I was helping her out on some of those points it really makes me feel good.”
Haley did more than just help get points as the pair advanced with a 6-1, 6-1, win over St. John Neumann’s Maria Helminiak and Juliana Krinner.
“We actually spent a lot of time away from each other and practiced with other people,” Hannah Seebold said. “We came together. Today we just happened to have good chemistry. There were times when she could have said something to me or I could have said something to her, but we didn’t. It was just a lot of fun.”
Hannah and Haley have been nothing but class since taking on the multiple postseason tournaments required of a tennis player. Both have been outstanding all season. Hannah earned the No. 3 seed in the singles tournament and the pair were top-seeded for doubles.
“I remember when she told she wanted to play tennis,” Hannah Seebold said. “Everybody in my family has also asked about the doubles team and today we actually did it. It was pretty good. I couldn’t get the ball over the net my freshman year. I just got lucky I had a twin that would always hit with me.”
Milton’s Payton Ritter and Brooklyn Wade won their preliminary match 10-4 over Wellsboro’s Alyssa Wagaman and Bethany Zuchowski. Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty and Emeline Snook downed Bucktail’s Calrie Gentzel and Christiana Delatorre to advance out of the preliminaries.
Other winners to advance out of the preliminaries included Kylie Vasvinder and Amber Leitzel (Mifflinburg) and Keirsten Strohecker and Anne Norris (Shikellamy). Maria Helminiak and Juliana Krinner moved into the opening round with a 10-1 win over Diana Dawes and Emma Eglesia (NP-Liberty).
District 4 Doubles Championships Results
Preliminaries
Hannah Ryck and Mackenna Maynard (Towanda) defeated Kylie Vasbinder and Amber Leitzel (Mifflinburg), 10-6; Payton Ritter and Brooklyn Wade (Milton) defeated Alyssa Wagaman and Bethany Zuchowski (Wellsboro), 10-4; Sarah Hall and Bella Barone (Loyalsock) defeated Faith Milhalick and Rory Oden (Muncy), 10-6; Maria Helminiak and Juliana Krinner (St. John Neumann) defeated Diana Dawes and Emma Eglesia (NP-Liberty), 10-1; Aubray Freiss and Deja Weaver (NP-Liberty) defeated Olivia Weaver and Kelly Sprenkel (Shikellamy), 10-2; Kiersten Strohecker and Anne Norris (Shikellamy) defeated Maria Johnson-Davis and Ophira Weiser (St. John Neumann), 10-1; Fiona Finnerty and Emeline Snook (Selinsgrove) defeated Carlie Gentzyel and Christiana Delatorre (Bucktail), 10-4.
First Round
Lily Summerson and Lauren Peck (South Williamsport) defeated Hannah Ryck and Mackenna Maynard, 6-1 6-0; Emily Wolfgang and Clara Ulrich (Montgomery) defeated Hannah Castellan and Audrey Harer (Lewisburg), 6-3 6-0; Madison Holland and Maddie Adams (Montoursville) defeated Megan Cunfer and Alyssa Kruczek (Bucktail), 6-4 6-4; Dana Lee and Brooke Keister (Bloomsburg) defeated Mariana Arnabar and Cara Bhoner (Danville), 2-6 6-4 6-4; Carlee Pepper and Riley Emerick (Hughesville) defeated Daina Dawes and Emma Eglesia (NP-Liberty), 6-1 6-0; Sam Machmer and Hailey Stetts (Jersey Shore) defeated Daisy Ettinger and Aver De Fazio (Selinsgrove), 6-4 6-7 6-4; Adrianna Rakaulkas and Isabella McHugh (Central Columbia) defeated Georgia Macensky and Rileigh Gergess (Wellsboro), 6-1 6-3; Hannah Seebold and Haley Seebold (Milton) defeated Maria Helminiak and Juliana Krinner (St. John Neumann), 6-1 6-1; Tessa Gill and Emma Kelchner (Central Columbia) defeated Sarah Hall and Bella Barone (Loyalsock), 6-0 6-2; Abby Underhill and Keister Rockwell (Mifflinburg) defeated Madison Entz and Maria Duff (Hughesville), 7-5 5-7 6-2; South Williamsport No. 2 defeated Megan Cunfer and Alyssa Kruczek (Bloomsburg), 6-4 6-3; Saige Whipple and Brooke Barlow (Montgomery) defeated Kiersten Strohecker and Anne Norris (Shikellamy), 6-2 6-0; Natalie Charnego and Riley Frazier (Jersey Shore) defeated Fiona Finnerty and Emeline Snook (Selinsgrove), 6-4 6-1; Bekah Vance and Becca Brown (Lewisburg) defeated Paige Kupas and Paige Holcombe (Danville), 6-3 6-3; Melina Vuocolo and Abbie Machmer (Loyalsock) defeated Hannah Risch and Emma Walter (Towanda), 6-2 6-1; Lydia Barbour and Rei Saar (Montoursville) defeated Payton Ritter and Brooklyn Wade (Milton), 6-0 6-0.
Round 2
Summerson and Peck (SW) defeated Wolfgang and Ulrich (MONT), 6-3 6-0; Lee and Keister (BLOOM) defeated Holland and Adams (MTV), 6-3 6-2; Pepper and Emerick (HUGH) defeated Machmer and Stetts (JS), 6-3 6-3; Rakaulkas and McHugh (CC) defeated Seebold and Seebold (MIL), 7-6 6-7 6-3; Gill and Kelchner (CC) defeated Underhill and Rockwell (MIFF), 6-0 6-0; Whipple and Barlow (MONT) defeated SW No. 2, 6-3 6-3; Charnego and Frazier (JS) defeated Vance and Brown (LEW), 6-3 6-0; Barbour and Saar (MTV), 6-4 7-6.
Quarterfinals
Summerson and Peck (SW) defeated Lee and Keister (BLOOM), 7-5 6-1; Pepper and Emerick (HUGH) defeated Rakaulkas and McHugh (CC), 6-4 7-5; Gill and Kelchner (CC) defeated Whipple and Bartlow (MONT), 6-0 6-1; Barbour and Saar (MTV) defeated Charnego and Frazier (JS), 6-0 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.