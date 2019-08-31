LEWISBURG — A week after being handed a season-opening loss at Selinsgrove, the Lewisburg varsity football team was determined to get the sour taste out of its mouth Friday night against Central Mountain.
The Green Dragons jumped out to a 21-0 lead just one play into the second quarter and cruised to a 48-18 victory over the Wildcats at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University.
Still, Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing left the field mildly dissatisfied with his defensive unit’s performance in what was otherwise a dominant victory.
“For as good as we played offensively, we played that poorly at times, defensively,” Persing said. “With all due respect to (Central Mountain), Mount Carmel is going to be a completely different animal so we need to shore things up defensively before next week.”
The Green Dragons held the Wildcats to a punt on the game’s opening possession and promptly put together an 11-play, 52-yard drive which culminated with a Max Moyers plunge into the endzone from a yard out. Moyers’ first rushing touchdown of the season put Lewisburg up, 7-0 and the Green Dragons would lead throughout.
On the ensuing Wildcats’ possession, Moyers stripped Central Mountain’s Rocco Stark after a completion and the fumble was recovered by Ethan Dominic, who rumbled 22 yards for another Lewisburg score.
Central Mountain was able to mount its first bit of offense on its next possession, but Lewisburg held again and once more, the Green Dragons went methodically down the field.
On the first play of the second quarter, Lewisburg quarterback Nick Shedleski threw a perfectly-placed, 26-yard touchdown which hit Moyers in stride and gave the Green Dragons all the breathing room they would need on this evening.
Shedleski had a stellar game for Lewisburg and the three-year starter looked calm, cool and collected under center. The senior signal caller went 8-for-13 for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Shedleski also rushed for 13 yards and scored on a one-yard keeper which put Lewisburg up, 28-6 with 5:58 left in the first half.
“That’s what I expect of him,” Persing said for Shedleski. “He does so much more than just make plays for us. He has been the leader of this team for three years and he inherited that as a sophomore when I took over, and he’s doing a great job with the younger guys on offense right now. The kid’s got a bright future ahead of him, whatever he chooses to do. He’s a great person, a great leader and we’re just going to cherish him on our team for the rest of the year.”
Moyers looked strong in the backfield for Lewisburg, a week after being bottled up by a Selinsgrove which Persing described as “goofy” in terms of its unconventional nature. On Friday against the Wildcats, Moyers exploded for 123 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Moyers also added 40 yards receiving and a touchdown reception on four catches in the victory. The effort represented a solid rebound for the all-state junior running back.
“When we see teams, that are going to play ‘normal’ defenses, we’re going to be alright,” Persing said. “We just need to get healthy and clean it up for next week.”
Lewisburg sophomore Ethan Dominick had a solid game for the Green Dragons with a 60-yard touchdown run to go with his fumble recovery for a score. Senior kicker Logan Moore was solid in the kicking game for the Green Dragons with six extra points and six touchbacks. Wide receiver Dante Sims had two catches for 45 yards, including a 38-yard scoring strike from Shedleski near the end of the first half.
Lewisburg will travel to Mount Carmel next Friday for a game against the Red Tornadoes in the Silver Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain
Friday at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium,
Bucknell University
Lewisburg 14 21 13 0 48Central Mtn. 0 12 6 0 18Scoring1st quarter
Lew - Moyers 1-yd TD run, Moore PAT good, 6:24, 7-0 Lew - Dominick 22-yd fumble rec TD, Moore PAT good, 5:00, 14-0
2nd quarter
Lew - Shedleski 26-yd TD pass to Moyers, Moore PAT good, 11:57, 21-0 CM - Probst 23-yard TD pass to Rocco, PAT no good, 8:02, 21-6 Lew - Shedleski 1-yd TD run, Moore PAT good, 5:58, 28-6 Lew - Shedleski 38-yd TD pass to Sims, Moore PAT good, 4:55, 35-6 CM - Probst 35-yd TD pass to Johnson, PAT no good, 1:51, 35-12 3rd quarter
Lew - Moyers, 56-yd TD run, Moore PAT good, 9:47, 42-12 CM - Probst 12-yd TD to Soo, 2-pt conversion no good, 2:21, 42-18 Lew - Dominick 60-yd TD run, Moore PAT good, 2:11, 48-18 4th quarter
No scoring
IndividualsRushing: Lew: Moyers 13-123, 2TD; Shedleski 4-13, TD, Dominick, 4-96 TD Passing: Lew:
Shedleski 7-12-122, 2TD
Receiving: Lew: Moyers 4-40, TD, Sims 2-48 TD, Dominick 1-22, Ordonez 1-5
