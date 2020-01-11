UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, won the last four bouts against No. 24 Illinois to pick up a victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Penn State won six of 10 bouts including the last for to notch a 22-16 win in front of yet another Rec Hall sellout crowd.
With line-up changes brought on by the recent announcement that top-ranked heavyweight Anthony Cassar and All-American 197-pounder Kyle Conel were lost for the season and three other Lion starters out, Penn State roared back from a halftime deficit thanks to wins from two seniors and two true freshmen. A crowd of 6,202 watched Penn State beat the Illini, Penn State’s 51st straight sellout in Rec Hall and the 56th of 58 at home (including five of seven in the Bryce Jordan Center).
With senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 nationally out of the line-up as well, redshirt freshman Konner Kraeszig made his Penn State dual debut at 165. Kraeszig took on No. 15 Danny Braunagel and lost a 12-3 major decision. Braunagel’s win put Illinois up 16-7 with four bouts remaining in the dual. Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, then put on an offensive show in taking care of No. 8 Joey Gunther. Hall’s constant offensive pressure forced Gunther into a flurry of stalls in the final period. With Hall leading 17-6 late in the third period, Gunther took one final stall and was disqualified. Hall’s DQ win at the 6:40 mark cut the Illinois lead to 16-13. True freshman Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 8 at 184, used a takedown each period to post a hard-fought 9-4 win over Zach Braunagel and the Nittany Lions were tied 16-16.
Penn State owned a 19-11 takedown edge in the dual. The Nittany Lions picked up four bonus points off one major (Lee) and the DQ win from Hall.
Penn State is now 4-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten. Illinois falls to 3-2, 0-1 Big Ten. The Nittany Lions return to action in two days when they host Northwestern in Rec Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m.
No. 2 Penn State 22, No. 24 Illinois 16
at Penn State
125:
Justin Cardani ILL dec. Brandon Meredith, 6-0.
133: No. 7 Travis Piotrowski ILL pinned Austin Clabaugh, 6:54.141: No. 2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. No. 16 Dylan Duncan, 13-5.149:
Jarod Verkleeren PSU dec. Mousa Jodeh, 6-2.
157:
Eric Barone ILL dec. Bo Pipher, 5-2.
165: No. 15 Danny Braunagel ILL maj. dec. Konner Kraeszig, 12-3.174: No. 1 Mark Hall PSU win by DQ No. 8 Joey Gunther, DQ (6:40, stalling).184:
No. 8 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. Zach Braunagel, 9-4.
197:
Shakur Rasheed PSU dec. Matt Wroblewski, 3-0.
285: Seth Nevills PSU dec. Luke Luffman, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.