TURBOTVILLE — Now with their third head coach in two years, the 2019-2020 season has so far been one of adjustment for Warrior Run’s girls basketball team
It certainly didn’t seem that way early on for the Defenders in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against Shamokin, as Warrior Run led from the get-go.
Shamokin, however, made some runs to make the game close, but Warrior Run fended off the Indians with some runs of its own to hold on for a 44-34 victory.
“It was a good win and a nice league win. It was a good way to start our second league game off,” said Warrior Run first-year coach Rachael Herb. “We played well — we have a lot of improvement to do — but we played really well.”
A couple of 3-pointers from Jordan Hartman as well as five points from Sydney Hoffman got Warrior Run (2-2, 2-0 HAC-II) off to a good start and gave the Defenders a 12-4 lead after the first quarter.
“Again, we started off slow and it kind of put us in a hole, and it was hard to get out of it,” said Rickert. “If you really look at our foul shots (6-for-14), and if you look at the start of the game — that’s the difference of the game. We made Warrior Run turn the ball over a good amount of times, but we didn’t capitalize when we made them turn the ball over.”
Shamokin (2-4, 1-1) went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter and got to within 14-10 as Chloe Yoder made a couple big buckets, but Warrior Run answered right back as Emily McKee scored four straight points to help keep the Defenders’ lead at eight points at the break, 21-13.
“The girls are still learning our style,” said Warrior Run first-year coach Rachael Herb. “We are not a half-court team anymore. We want to be a full-court, transition, in-your-face defensive (team). And sometimes I think we still play a little lax — we’re still playing the defense we’re used to playing.”
Said Rickert, “We just couldn’t get over that little hump. I mean, we started coming back and doing good things, but then we would fall apart.”
A banked-in 3-pointer near the right corner from Hartman extended Warrior Run’s lead to 28-15 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
The Defenders ended the third with a 5-0 run behind three points from Pick and two from McKee to build their lead up to 17 (35-18).
The keys to the second half were intensity, and not turning the ball over according to Herb.
“The girls tend to think that ball is hot, and they want to get rid of it right away,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “It’s really just working with a team that’s never really been on the floor together all collectively until this year, and getting them to understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
Another bucket by McKee early in the fourth pushed Warrior Run’s lead to 37-18, but Shamokin wasn’t done yet.
An 8-0 run by the Indians made things interesting late in the game, with the key baskets coming on a pair of 3-pointers from Kaitlyn Dunn and Ari Nolter that cut the Defenders’ lead to 37-26.
“We’re a bunch of fighters, and we’re not afraid to come back,” said Rickert. “But we also can’t put ourselves into a bind early in the game and lose focus for a couple of minutes in each quarter, because that’s when (WR) started hitting some shots.”
But Herb called timeout after that second trey with 5:02 remaining in the game to settle her girls down.
“It was a crucial timeout. That was a six-point difference right there,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “You got to call that timeout, settle them down and let them know where they are in the game — that we’re in the lead and our defense needs to be solid in order to continue to build that lead.”
Hoffman paced Warrior Run with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals, while McKee finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, plus Marissa Pick had five rebounds, three blocks and three steals to go along with her five points.
“(Sydney and Emily) are solid kids. They love the sport, they love playing and they love what they’re doing,” Herb said. “I think for them — they are still two younger kids who need to learn to play with each other, and really develop that relationship on the floor.
“Any coach knows, if you have a big and a guard who can work well together — you can do amazing things,” added the Defenders’ coach.
Warrior Run next hosts Montoursville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in another HAC-II showdown.
Warrior Run 44, Shamokin 34
at Warrior Run
Shamokin 4 9 5 16 — 34 Warrior Run 12 9 14 9 — 44 Shamokin (2-4) 34
Emma Tomcavage 0 2-4 2; Chloe Yoder 2 0-2 4; Ari Nolter 5 2-4 14; Kaitlyn Dunn 3 0-0 7; Sophie Rossnock 2 0-0 5; Emily Slanina 0 2-4 2; Emma Kramer 0 0-0 0. Totals:
12 6-14 34.
3-point goals:
Nolter 2, Dunn, Rossnock.
Warrior Run (2-2) 44
Sydney Hoffman 6 3-6 15; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 2; Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 9; Marissa Pick 2 1-2 5; Emily McKee 3 6-8 12; Katie Watkins 0 1-3 1.
Totals:
15 11-19 44.
3-point goals:
Hartman 3. J
V score: WR, 34-16. High scorers:
WR, Holly Hollenbach, 11; Shamokin, Desire Michaels 5.
In other girls basketball action Wednesday:Mifflinburg 47
Selinsgrove 44
SELINSGROVE — Sixteen points from Ella Shuck, plus 10 points and seven steals from Mara Shuck helped propel the Wildcats to the HAC-I win over the Seals.
Ella Shuck scored 13 of her points in the first half for Mifflinburg (3-2, 1-1 HAC-I), which trailed Selinsgrove 28-21 at the half.
The Wildcats though came back in the second half as Mara Shuck scored all 10 of her points in the final 16 minutes of action.
In addition for Mifflinburg, Mollie Bomgardner added six points and 11 rebounds, plus Brooke Catherman had nine rebounds to go along with her eight points.
Mifflinburg next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 47, Selinsgrove 44
at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 15 6 16 10 — 47Selinsgrove 12 16 8 8 — 44Mifflinburg (3-2) 47
Angela Reamer 3 0-2 7; Mara Shuck 2 5-8 10; Mollie Bomgardner 1 4-7 6; Brooke Catherman 4 0-0 8; Ella Shuck 5 4-4 16; Cassie Keister 0 0-0 0; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 13-21 47.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck 2, Reamer, M. Shuck.
Selinsgrove (2-4) 44
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 8; E. Atwood 3 0-0 6; A. Latsha 2 2-2 6; A. Defazio 2 1-2 6; L. Deihle 1 0-2 2; K. Shaffer 1 0-0 3; E. Davis 1 0-0 2; C. Adams 2 1-4 5; Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
17 4-10 44.
3-point goals:
Gabrielson 2, Stanford 2, Defazio, Shaffer.
Lewisburg 40
Montoursville 31
MONTOURSVILLE — All-around good games from Roz Noone, Jamie Fedorjaka and Regan Llanso helped lift the Green Dragons to their first win of the year in the matchup against the Warriors in the HAC-II matchup.
Noone led Lewisburg (1-4, 1-1 HAC-II) with 11 points, plus she also had six rebounds, three steals and three assists. In addition for the Green Dragons, Fedorjaka had 10 points, six steals, five rebounds and two assists, plus Llanso had nine points and seven rebounds.
Fedorjaka hit a couple of big 3-pointers in the third quarter and Noone had one as Lewisburg outscored Montoursville 27-15 in the second half.
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 40, Montoursville 31
at Montoursville
Lewisburg 8 5 17 10 — 40Montoursville 4 12 9 6 — 31Lewisburg (1-4) 40
Sophie Kilbride 3 0-0 6; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Roz Noone 3 6-9 11; Jamie Fedorjaka 3 2-2 10; Regan Llanso 2 5-6 9; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 11-14 40.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2, Noone.
Montoursville (1-3) 31
Alana Martin 1 3-4 5; MacKenzie Weaver 3 1-2 8; Mackenzie Cohick 3 0-2 6; Antone James 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Adams 3 2-4 10; Maya Newman 0 0-0 0; Shyanne Klenick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 6-12 31.
3-point goals: Adams 2, Weaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.