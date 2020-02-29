WILLIAMSPORT — Out of 10 area wrestlers to qualify for the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional, a total of eight have moved on to the semifinals as Day 1 of the tournament came to an end Friday at Williamsport Area High School.
Those moving on to the semifinals include Meadowbrook Christian freshman Cade Wirnsberger (106 pounds), Warrior Run junior Kaden Majcher (113), Mifflinburg junior Gabe Gramly (126), Milton junior Kyler Crawford (132), Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt (132), Mifflinburg senior Clayton Reed (138), Milton senior Nevin Rauch (285) and Mifflinburg freshman Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
With at least two matches facing each wrestler on Day 2, getting on and off the mat as quickly as possible was the order of the day on Friday.
Hunt, who’s still dealing with a leg injury he suffered earlier this postseason, made quick work of Lackawanna Trail’s Michael Bluhm by getting a pin in 1:09.
“The past two weeks (Noah) has been trying to get off the mat as quickly as possible to avoid any further damage where he’s at,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “So he’s just trying to get out there, and when he got into position off the takedown he had (Bluhm’s) arm back a little bit and had him turned a little bit.
“So, Noah attacked that position and he was able to get a pin from that,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
At heavyweight, both Rauch and Ulrich also began their tournaments with pins — quick ones to boot.
Rauch pinned a familiar opponent in Western Wayne’s Jack McAllister, whom Rauch faced twice at last year’s regionals. This time around Rauch got the fall in just 58 seconds.
“On and off (the mat). Early on, you just want to get on and off the mat,” said Rauch. “Once I progress through (the tournament), I’ll just need to wrestle a little smarter because the opponents are going to be tougher, so I’ll just have to persevere.”
Ulrich manhandled his opponent, Wyoming Area’s Ethan Speece, to the tune of a 51-second pin.
Ulrich, who capped off a fine first day for the Mifflinburg wrestling program, will now go up against Rauch in today’s semifinals.
“I think we wrestled well overall,” said Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber. “It feels really good (to advance three). Coming in with four (wrestlers) and sending three of them in (to the semis). I still think we have a shot at sending all four on (to states), but we’ll see.”
One of the toughest quarterfinal bouts on the night belonged to the No. 2-seeded Wirnsberger, who managed to get by Line Mountain’s Aidan Kritzer, 2-0, to get one step closer to states. In the semis Wirnsberger will face Montoursville sixth seed Branden Wentzel.
At 113, Majcher nearly picked up a major decision as he took care of Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross, 12-5, after he trailed early in the match. Majcher next faces Athens’ No. 3 seed Gavin Bradley in the semis.
“It was good to see Kaden come back. He was down 4-3 at one point and gave up the initial takedown and then came back,” said Betz. “He was able to get some back points and continue to score in the match, and I think that is what he does well.
“Kaden is able to score points in all three periods. In a tournament like this where you have a lot of matches, if you can score points in all three periods you have a chance to win any match you’re in,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Gramly, after getting a takedown and some back points in the first period against Montrose’s Dylan Geertgens, never relented the rest of the way as he rolled to a 15-0 technical fall. Next up for Gramly is a tussle against Tunkhannock No. 1 seed David Evans in the semis.
“Coming out and getting that first round out is really good (for Gabe), because you set yourself up in a better spot (today),” said Reber.
Crawford and Mifflinburg sophomore Troy Bingaman duked it out in their 132-pound quarterfinal, with the Black Panther pulling out a tough, 5-1 victory, to advance into the semifinals where he will face Canton’s Hayden Ward.
“I wasn’t feeling the best coming into the match, but a win is a win. Just getting that match over with is all that matters,” said Crawford. “I wrestled (Bingaman) before so I knew what to expect, so that gave me a little bit of confidence going in and I just went with it.”
Bingaman and Crawford have wrestled several times the past two seasons, and most of the matches have been close like Friday’s.
“They wrestled each other twice last year as well, and other than the first match last year they have all been pretty close,” said Reber. “They had a close match before (Crawford) pinned Bingaman at sectionals, but Crawford is a tough kid.”
And at 138, Reed used a third-period escape and then a takedown to come away with a 5-1 victory over Lackawanna Trail’s Dalten Klinges. Reed next faces top-seeded Zach Stuart of Lake Lehman in the semis.
“I still think he controlled most of that match, and it was a good test for him (to get ready) for Stuart (today),” said Reber.
Aside from Bingaman, the other area wrestler to fall into the consolation bracket is Lewisburg sophomore Kaiden Wagner, who fell to top-seeded Scott Johnson of Muncy, 3-1.
Action resumes today at 9:30 a.m. with the championship semifinals as well as the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals, before the day wraps up at 4:15 p.m. with the consolation finals and championship finals.
PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regionalat Williamsport Area High School
Team standings:
1, Southern Columbia, 48; 2, Montoursville, 33.5; 3, Canton, 26.5; 4, Benton, 25.5; 5, Muncy, 21.5; 6, Line Mountain, 19; 7, Mifflinburg, 18.5; 8, Lake-Lehman, 17; t-9, Athens, 14; t-9, Midd-West, 14; 11, Tunkhannock, 13.5; t-12, Milton, 12; t-12, Warrior Run, 12; t-12, Wyalusing, 12; t-15, Hughesville, 7; t-15, Lackawanna Trail, 7; t-15, Mount Carmel, 7; t-15, Northeast Bradford, 7; t-19, Sullivan County, 6.5; t-19, Troy, 6.5; t-21, Meadowbrook Christian, 5; t-21, Montgomery, 21; t-21, Western Wayne, 5; t-21, Wyoming Area, 5; t-25, Bloomsburg, 0; t-25, Blue Ridge, 0; t-25, Danville, 0; t-25, Hanover Area, 0; t-25, Jersey Shore, 0; t-25, Lewisburg, 0; t-25, Montrose, 0; t-25, Scranton Prep, 0; t-25, South Williamsport, 0; t-25, Towanda, 0.
Team key:
Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Ca; Danville, Da; Hanover, HA; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lackawanna Trail, LT: Lake-Lehman, LL; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, Me; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Montrose, Mt; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Scranton Prep, SP; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Tunkhannock, Tu; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Wyalusing, Wy; Wyoming Area, WA.
Quarterfinals106:
Jaden Pepe, WA, dec. Bobby Garnder, SW, 7-4; Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 4-3; Branden Wentzel, Mo, maj. dec. Owen Woods, Tu, 18-4; Cade Wirnsberger, Me, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 2-0.
113:
Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Kaiden Wagner, Le, 3-1, sv; Conner Heckman, MW, pinned Cael Davis, HA, 3:25; Gavin Bradley, At, pinned Garret Pocceschi, WA, 1:27; Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 12-5.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, maj. dec. Caiden Puderbach, Hu, 17-5; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, tech. fall Joe Rowley, HA, 16-1, 2:41; Gable Strickland, Be, tech. fall Nate Koch, WW, 19-3, 4:00; Blake Wirt, LM, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 4-0.
126:
David Evans, Tu, pinned Caden Temple, Be, 5:05; Gabe Gramly, Mf, tech. fall Dylan Geertgens, Mt, 15-0, 4:00; Robbie Schneider, LT, pinned Mason Leshock, LM, 1:05; Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 8-4.
132:
Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 4-1; Hayden Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Antonio D’Appollonio, SP, 11-2; Bryce Vollman, Mu, tech. fall Kyle Emsley, WA, 16-1, 5:08; Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Michael Bluhm, LT, 1:09.
138:
Zach Stuart, LL, pinned Riley Parker, Ca, 1:44; Clayton Reed, Mf, dec. Dalten Klinges, LT, 5-1; Luke Gorg, Hu, pinned Ethan Munley, Tu, 3:45; Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 11-4.
145:
Nate Higley, Su, tech. fall Brandon Gedman, SC, 15-0, 5:20; Josh Bonomo, LL, dec. Mario Barberio, Mu, 7-6; Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Seth Ross, LT, :53; Gavin D’Amato, Tu, tech. fall Bryce Carl, LM, 22-6, 5:36.
152:
Matthew Leslie, WW, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 11-9; Logan Newton, Wy, dec. Kody Cresswell, LT, 4-0; Devon Deem, Mg, dec. Joe Monahan, SP, 7-4; Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Christian Good, Mu, 9-5.
160:
Gavin Garcia, SC, maj. dec. Haydn Packer, JS, 13-3; Isaac Cory, Mo, tech. fall Luke Carpenter, Tu, 20-4, 4:17; Nolan Lear, Be, pinned Tyler Rozanski, LT, 1:50; Nick Zaboski, WW, dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 6-4, sv.
170:
Cael Crebs, Mo, pinned Shane Weidner, MC, 4:17; Timmy Ward, Ca, pinned Jordan Williams, BR, 3:25; Cade Linn, SC, pinned Mason Zajac, LT, 1:15; Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 5-0.
182:
Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Mike Cook, Da, 1:17; Alex West, At, pinned Jonah Houser, LT, 1:55; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Jeff Meader, Tu, 5:14; Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, pinned Alex Hollister, WW, 3:28.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Clay Watkins, To, :15; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Mark Dunckle, LT, 1:00; Garrett Storch, Ca, tech. fall Derrick Demann, Mt, 15-0, 4:25; Damon Backes, MC, pinned Frankie Scranta, Tu, 1:39.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, pinned Carter Sauer, MW, 2:37; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Tom Flood, WW, 4:34; Max Tillet, SC, pinned Eli Aldrich, BR, :52; Jackson Chilson, Wy, pinned Nick Marabell, Tu, :43.
285: Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Keagan Braund, At, 10-3; Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Tavon Hines, HA, 3:52; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Ethan Speece, WA, 1:48; Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Jack McAllister, WW, :58.
