MILTON — Though it hasn’t been tested yet, it’s clear that this year’s Warrior Run football team is not what it has been in recent years.
The Defenders cruised again this week, dominating Milton in a 36-0 mercy-rule-shortened game at Alumni Field. The Defenders amassed over 400 yards of offense while holding the Panthers to just 171 yards of total offense.
“Our offense has clicked the last two weeks, but that’s just two games,” said Defenders Coach Chris Long. “We have to keep it rolling.”
Roll is what Warrior Run did Friday night. Following an initial drive that went nowhere, the Defenders scored on their next four possessions to rack up a 30-0 lead at the half.
And, the Defenders did much of the damage through the air, contrary to last week when it was a ground game that got Warrior Run past Muncy.
“It always feels good to complete passes early,” said senior Riley Daubert, who hauled in over 100 yards through the air, rushed for 13 and a score and picked off two Milton passes. “Everyone was blocking and we showed we have multiple options. This game was fun. (Milton) is always a big game, always a dogfight.”
Hoyt Bower, who rushed over over 250 yards last week, rumbled in from one to cap a nine-play 74-yard drive. Ahmahd Keyes converted the two-point conversion and it was 8-0.
The Defenders got the ball back quickly and it was Daubert with the big play, hauling in a Remington Corderman pass and rolling 59 yards to the one, then Daubert had his name called again and he pushed in for the TD. Corderman found Bower for the two-point conversion and a 16-0 Warrior Run lead.
Warrior Run’s defense wasn’t on the field long as Daubert picked off Ashton Canelo, setting up the Defenders at their own 33. Twelve plays later, Corderman found Keyes for a 20-yard catch and run. Logan Witmer’s point after made it 23-0.
The Defenders tacked on one more before the half when Corderman found Keyes again, this time for a 48-yard catch and run.
“That’s something we wanted to get,” noted Long. “We hit a couple little hitches early. This week we opened it up a bit.”
Corderman was stellar, completing 14 of 17 passes for 288 yards and the two scores. The senior signal caller connected on each of his final eight tosses. Keyes had 108 yards receiving and two scores. Denver Beachel rushed for 56 yards and would have had more had a couple of big runs not been plagued by penalties. Gearhart added 43 on the ground.
In two weeks, the Defenders have yet to turn the ball over.
“That’s huge, no turnovers,” added Long. “The defense played well again. We had three down lineman, a little more speed. It’s tough for an offensive line to handle.”
Milton got 56 yards rushing from Tylar Boyer and Canelo completed 8 of 13 passes for 82 yards.
Warrior Run’s final score came on a long third-quarter drive that ended with workhorse David Gearhart rumbling for seven yards into the endzone.
“We can run it, we can pass it,” said Daubert. “Our defense played well. It’s one week at a time, though.”
Milton nearly got it into the endzone late in the game, but a fumble in the endzone gave it back to the Defenders and the shutout was preserved.
Warrior Run (2-0) hosts Danville on Friday while Milton (0-2) will try to break into the win column when it hosts Lewisburg in the Tomato Bowl.
Warrior Run 36, Milton 0
Friday at Alumni Field
Warrior Run 16 14 6 0-36Milton 0 0 0 0-0Scoring1st quarter
WR-Hoyt Bower 1 run, Ahmahd Keyes 2-point conversion, 6:25, 8-0 WR-Riley Daubert 1 run, Remington Corderman to Bower 2-point conversion, 1:49, 16-0
2nd quarter
WR-Keyes 20 reception from Corderman, Logan Witmer PAT, 8:14, 23-0 WR-Keyes 48 reception from Corderman, Witmer PAt, 3:46, 30-0 3rd quarter WR-David Gearhart 7 run, PAT blocked, 3:57, 36-0 Statistics
WR Milton
1st downs 17 8 Rushes-yds 32-152 22-89 Passing yds 288 82 Passing 14-17-0 8-13-2 Penalties-yds 9-75 3-20 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
IndividualsRushing: WR: Bower 3-5, TD; Denver Beachel 10-56; Gearhart 11-43, TD; Daubert 2-13, TD; Logan Smedley 2-10; Justin Blair 4-25; Milton:
Boyer 12-56; Owen Keister 8-35; Canelo 2(-2)
Passing: WR: Remington Corderman 14-17-0, 288 yds, 2TD; Hunter Rovenolt 0-0-0; Milton:
Ashton Canelo 8-13-2, 82 yds
Receiving: WR: Daubert 5-10; Keyes 5-108, 2TD; Beachel 2-66; Coltin Pentycofe 1-16; Nathan Michael 1-0; Milton:
Ethan Rowe 1-32; Ashton Krall 1-9; Kenley Caputo 1-6; Owen Keister 1(-1); Xzavier Minium 3-26
Ints: Daubert 2
