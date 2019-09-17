BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — D3football.com released its Top 25 for Week 2 late Sunday and Susquehanna University grabbed the No. 25 spot. The River Hawks’ No. 25 ranking comes on the heels of their 28-27 road win over No. 7 Johns Hopkins University this past Saturday, capping a 21-point fourth-quarter rally for Susquehanna.
This is SU’s first national ranking since fifth-year head coach Tom Perkovich took over the program in 2015. Last season, the River Hawks received votes in the D3football.com Top 25 Week 2 and Week 3 after beating No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 37-35, and taking Muhlenberg College into overtime.
Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch went 25-of-42 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 27 yards in the triumph at Hopkins. This week’s Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Ruisch led the River Hawks to three straight touchdowns in their final three possessions of the game, including throwing an 11-yard strike for the game-winning TD with eight seconds on the clock.
The road to the program’s first-ever Centennial Conference championship goes through Allentown this Saturday when Susquehanna (2-0) faces undefeated Muhlenberg (2-0) at 1 p.m. in Scotty Wood Stadium.
