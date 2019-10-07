MANSFIELD – Jackie Stokes recorded a hat trick to lead Meadowbrook Christian to a 4-1 non-league victory over North Penn-Mansfield on Monday.
All of Stokes’ goals came in the first half as Meadowbrook (10-4) opened up a 3-0 lead.
North Penn-Mansfield came back with a goal, but the Lions got the clincher when Noelle Reichard scored unassisted 7:44 into the second half.
Next up for Meadowbrook Christian is an away game at Grace Prep at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4, North Penn-Mansfield 1
At North Penn-Mansfield
First half
MC-Jackie Stokes, assist Amelia Yordy, 34:50. MC-Stokes, unassisted, 21:41. MC-Stokes, assist Masy Devlin, 7:20. NPM-Alevah Jackson, unassisted, 5:25.
Second half
MC-Noelle Reichard, unassisted, 32:16.
Shots: MC, 18-9; Corners: 1-1; Saves
: MC, Emily Toland, 8; NPM, 10.
Field hockeyDanville 9
Milton 2
MILTON – The Ironmen scored the first four goals of the game to run away with the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory over the Black Panthers.
Emma Swanson scored both goals for Milton, the first one coming off an assist by Miranda Hess. Larissa Shearer also made 17 saves for the Black Panthers.
Danville 9, Milton 2
At Milton
First half
D-Raina Wolfe, unassisted, 28:39. D-Wolfe, unassisted, 26:52. D-Miranda Spotts, assist Olivia Rucker, 24:42. D-Lindsey Cashner, unassisted, 16:06. M-Emma Swanson, assist Miranda Hess, 11:23. D-Jadyn Kiser, unassisted, 6:28. M-Swanson, unassisted, 5:34.
Second half
D-Wolfe, unassisted, 29:25. D-Spotts, unassisted, 28:51. D-Lauren Beck, unassisted, 23:27. D- Beck, unassisted, 21:21.
Shots: Danville, 17-8; Corners: Danville, 6-3; Saves:
Danville, 9; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 17.
PostponementsThe following high school events scheduled for Monday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed when available.
Field hockeyLewisburg at Muncy, postponed to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, postponed to 7 p.m., Oct. 16.
Boys soccerMifflinburg at Jersey Shore, postponed to TBA.
Girls tennisSelinsgrove at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.