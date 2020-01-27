MILTON — Wrestling teams from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run all begin their chase for District 4 glory as the team dual meet tournament gets underway this week.
Milton is the No. 8 seed for the Class 2A field, the highest among the four squads.
Due to their high seed, the Black Panthers (13-5) have the benefit of hosting their first-round match against No. 9 Wyalusing (13-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For the other three teams, however, road trips are in order.
No. 13 Mifflinburg (11-7) goes to No. 4 Southern Columbia; No. 14 Lewisburg (12-10) goes to No. 3 Canton (9-1); and No. 15 Warrior Run (6-6) goes to No. 2 Line Mountain (15-1).
All matches are Wednesday at 7 p.m. The remaining three rounds of the tourney will be contested at Milton Area High School beginning with the quarterfinals at 11 a.m., Saturday, with the semifinals and finals held at 1, 3 and 6 p.m., respectively.
Lewisburg sweeps Hughesville QuadHUGHESVILLE — On the strength of five wrestlers going a perfect 3-0, Lewisburg swept Saturday’s quad meet at Hughesville, and in doing so the Green Dragons qualified for the District 4 Team Duals.
Lewisburg (12-10) first beat Mount Carmel, 40-31; before the Green Dragons took a 44-31 win over Hughesville and a 55-18 triumph over Central Columbia.
Those wrestlers going 3-0 on the day for Lewisburg were Jace Gessner (106), Thomas Lyons (113), Kaiden Wagner (120), Gavin Sheriff (132) and Logan Bartlett (138/145).
A complete list of Lewisburg wrestling results from the Hughesville Quad is published on page A14 of today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
Boys basketballMifflinburg 65
Central Mountain 63
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg won again, as a game-high 24 points from Isaiah Valentine propelled the Union County squad in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I showdown on Saturday.
Valentine tallied 11 of his points in a crucial 23-point second quarter for Mifflinburg (4-11) when it turned a four-point deficit after the first quarter into a 35-31 halftime lead.
Dylan Doebler and Jake Young each added 13 points in the win for Mifflinburg, plus Seth Kline chipped in 10.
Mifflinburg 65, Central Mountain 63
Saturday at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 12 23 14 16—65Central Mtn. 16 15 20 12—63Mifflinburg (4-11, 2-6 HAC-I) 65
Dylan Doebler 5 1-2 13; Isaiah Valentine 10 1-3 24; Seth Kline 4 0-0 10; Dante Colon 2 1-1 5; Jake Young 5 3-4 13; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 6-10 65.
3-point goals:
Valentine 3, Doebler 2, Kline 2.
Central Mountain (3-11, 2-6 HAC-I) 63
N. Long 4 2-3 10; J. Hanna 1 1-1 3; T. Adair 2 3-4 7; Connor Soo 8 5-7 24; Zane Probst 2 1-3 6; E. Baker 4 1-2 11; B. Gerlach 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 13-20 63.
3-point goals:
Soo 3, Baker 2, Probst.
Girls basketballShikellamy 42
Lewisburg 27
LEWISBURG – Slow starts to both the first and second halves doomed the Green Dragons, who fell to the Braves in the HAC crossover contest on Saturday.
Lewisburg (5-12) trailed Shikellamy (11-4) 11-6 after the first quarter to go into the break trailing 17-11, and in the third the Braves outscored the Dragons 14-6 to extend their lead to double digits.
Jamie Fedorjaka scored nine points and Sophie Kilbride had eight to lead Lewisburg.
Shikellamy 42, Lewisburg 27
Saturday at Lewisburg
Shikellamy 11 6 14 11 – 42Lewisburg 6 5 6 10 – 27Shikellamy (11-4) 42
Jordan Moten 5 4-4 14; Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; Tori Smith 3 1-1 7; Tori Scheller 4 0-1 9; Brooke Snyder 3 2-3 8; Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Cassie Ronk 0 0-0 0; Melanie Minnier 0 0-0 0; Paige Fausey 0 0-0 0; Lily Wiest 0 0-0 0; Kiersten Strohecker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 7-10 42.
3-point goals:
Scheller.
Lewisburg (5-12) 27
Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8; Maddie Still 0 0-4 0; Jamie Fedorjaka 3 1-2 9; Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4; Hope Drumm 2 2-2 6; Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Gracie Murphy 0 0-0 0; Lauren Gross 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 3-8 27.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka.
JV score: Shikellamy, 18-16. High scorer: Lewisburg, Kilee Gallegos, 8.
