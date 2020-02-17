BETHLEHEM — Leah Bergey made a strong statement Saturday at the PTFCA Indoor Track Carnival, held at Lehigh University’s Philip Rauch Fieldhouse.
Bergey, a senior at Milton Area High School, topped the field in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 9.22. She fended off competitors from Cedar Cliff, North Penn and Central Bucks East. Senior Megan Kendall, of Loyalsock, took seventh in 9.61. Shamokin’s Chloe Yoder was 10th in 9.79.
Fellow Black Panther Kamryn Snyder, a senior, finished fourth in the shot put (37-11.5). Selinsgrove’s Kinsey Metzger, also a senior, was 12th and Mount Carmel frosh Avery Dowkus took 16th.
Selinsgrove’s Annalise Bond took sixth in the pole vault (11-0).
Warrior Run junior Lauren Trapani took fourth in the 3K (10.28.08) and teammate Alyssa Hoffman, also a junior, finished 12th in the mile (5:35.86).
On the boys side, Lewisburg senior Kameron Schreffler took fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.48). Southern Columbia sophomore Jake Rose was second (8.28).
Warrior Run senior Justis Brady was sixth in the high jump (5-10). Teammate Caden Dufrene, a junior, took 10th in the 3K (9:32.60) and Milton senior Tanner Walter took 12th (9:52.52). Mount Carmel’s Krystof Lapotsky was sixth (9:20.69).
Shikellamy junior Mason Brubaker won the pole vault (14-6).
BasketballPairings announced for District 4 playoffsMILTON — Times and dates for the start of the District 4 boys and girls basketball playoffs have been announced.
Quarterfinal action begins Tuesday in Class A boys as No. 7 Meadowbrook Christian (11-11) plays at No. 2 St. John Neumann (18-4) at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, No. 6 Meadowbrook’s girls (15-7) will play in a Class A quarterfinal at No. 3 Millville (17-5) at 6 p.m.
Action then kicks into high gear on Thursday with a pair of Class 4A girls playoff games and a Class 3A boys game.
Thursday’s girls games are No. 4 Mifflinburg (10-12) hosting No. 5 Jersey Shore (9-13) at 7 p.m.; and No. 6 Milton (6-16) traveling to No. 3 Shamokin (14-8) for a 6 p.m. contest. The No. 6 Warrior Run boys (13-9) will also play on Thursday as they travel to No. 3 Mount Carmel (17-5) for a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m.
Then on Friday a pair of Class 4A boys games will be held: No. 4 Lewisburg (16-6) hosting No. 5 Athens (15-6) at 7 p.m.; and No. 7 Mifflinburg (9-13) playing at No. 2 Danville (16-6) at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, in class 3A girls No. 3 Warrior Run (15-7) hosts No. 6 East Juniata (15-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bowling Heartland Athletic Conference Invitational
SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg’s girls placed third in both the varsity and jayvee competitions of the Heartland Athletic Conference Invitational held Saturday at Best Bowl.
Mifflinburg’s varsity girls posted a 2618 pin total to finish behind Selinsgrove (2836) and regular-season Shikellamy (2816). On the jayvee side, the Wildcats (1280) also finished behind champ Shikellamy (2448) and Selinsgrove (1405).
Lewisburg’s girls finished sixth (2205) and Milton was eighth (393) in varsity action.
A high game of 245 was rolled by Selinsgrove’s Maddie Rowan, while a high series of 696 was rolled by Shikellamy’s Emma Fetterman.
On the boys side, Milton finished fifth with a 2899 in the varsity competition and third in the jayvee competition with a 2382.
Midd-West’s boys won the varsity title with a 3222 total, while Shikellamy claimed the jayvee title with a 2624.
Finishing sixth and seventh in boys varsity were Lewisburg (6th, 2769) and Mifflinburg (7th, 2734).
Lewisburg’s Kristopher Walter rolled a high game of 279 to lead the Green Dragons. In addition, Shikellamy’s Kaden Foulds had a high series of 747.
