When Penn State’s 2019-20 schedule was announced many Nittany Lion fans were confused.
There was no Southern Scuffle, no Keystone Classic. Just a trip to Arizona State for a dual and to Army for a tournament.
Coach Cael Sanderson cleared up the questions during his first press conference of the year.
Sanderson said the slate was cleared so that some of his premier wrestlers could venture into the land of freestyle. The lighter schedule would allow those wrestlers to take a crack at making the Olympic team.
In order to qualify for the Olympic trials, wrestlers must qualify through the Senior Nationals. That event generally is held in April in Las Vegas.
This cycle it has been moved to this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. It includes freestyle, Greco-Roman and the women freestylers.
The top five finishers in the event will qualify for the Olympic Trials in April at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. The winners there head for Tokyo.
There’s a whole litany of qualifications to make it to Penn State in April. They include being on the World Team, medaling in various freestyle events, and winning the NCAA title. For instance, former Penn Stater Zain Retherford doesn’t have to qualify during the Fort Worth event. Bo Nickal also, by winning a world 23 and under title, automatically qualifies for the trials.
Some active and past Nittany Lions are in the field. They are under the umbrella of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
Defending NCAA champion Anthony Cassar is in at 125 kg (275), Nick Lee at 65 kg (143), and Aaron Brooks at 86 (189) are in the field.
Former PSU heavyweight Nick Nevills is also in the field.
As of Tuesday night, former Lion Jason Nolf and current wrestler Vincenzo Joseph had not registered.
The top weight appears to be at 65 kilos. The field includes Yianni Diakomihalis, the two-time NCAA champion from Cornell who is taking an Olympic redshirt year; former Penn Stater and Olympian Frank Molinaro; Ohio State’s Joey McKenna; Jordan Oliver of Easton and Oklahoma State; and Lee.
Iowa’s two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee is registered and will see his first senior national action at 57 kilos. Others at that weight are Vitali Arujau of Cornell, and Nate Tomasello of Ohio State.
At 74 kilos, Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, who beat Joseph in last March’s NCAA finals, and Lock Haven grad Chance Marstellar are in the field.
There should be a battle at 86 kilos where Oklahoma State’s two-time national champion Zahid Valencia leads the field.
———————————
For those with Flowrestling, it should be a fun weekend of wrestling watching.
For a rivalry to thrive, there has to be two teams that can win. It doesn’t appear that exists in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Bedlam Series or in the Iowa State-Iowa series.
Iowa has won the past 16 duals with Iowa State and Oklahoma State has won 10 straight against the Sooners.
———————————
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
