MIFFLINBURG — Without a doubt, it hasn’t been an easy start to the year for the Mifflinburg Area High School boys basketball team.
Injuries, along with some inconsistent play, have hampered Mifflinburg in the early goings, and it continued in Thursday’s home game against Central Mountain.
Turnovers and a lot of missed opportunities from the free throw line cost Mifflinburg dearly, as Central Mountain held on for a 61-54 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“I think if you go down through the team we’re a little disappointed in ourselves. Starting with the coaching staff right on down through — we didn’t play our best basketball tonight,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp.
“We got to get better. If you look at the turnovers we committed, the shots that we missed, the foul shots that we missed — we didn’t give ourselves the best opportunity to win the basketball game.”
The contest went back-and-forth in the opening quarter as Mifflinburg (0-3, 0-2 HAC-I) grabbed the lead four times but couldn’t hold onto it.
Jake Young and Dylan Doebler scored four points apiece in the first quarter for Mifflinburg, but a 3-pointer from the right wing by Central Mountain’s Trevor Adair in the closing seconds resulted in the visitors taking a 12-10 lead at the end of the period.
Both teams traded treys to start the second quarter with Mifflinburg’s Dante Colon answering a 3-pointer from Cayde McCloskey, but Central Mountain (2-2, 1-2) would go on a 7-2 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Zane Probst to open up a 22-15 lead.
However, after Probst’s 3-pointer Roupp called a timeout to regroup his players, and they responded by going on a 7-2 run to get Mifflinburg to within three points (25-22) prior to Central Mountain knocking down three foul shots at the end of the half to go into the break leading 28-22.
Central Mountain’s lead remained at six points (44-38) through three quarters of play despite the best efforts of Colon, who scored seven points at the end of the third to keep Mifflinburg in the game.
Mifflinburg then cut its deficit to four points at the start of the fourth on a bucket by Cannon Griffith with 6:37 remaining, but the hosts couldn’t get any closer.
That was mainly due to Mifflinburg’s foul shooting, or the lack thereof.
Mifflinburg would miss the front end of three 1-and-1 opportunities from the charity stripe in the middle part of the quarter. In turn, Central Mountain’s lead would grow from four points to 13 during that span and the host Wildcats weren’t able to whittle their deficit to below three possessions the rest of the way.
“(The missed foul shots) was definitely a point we brought up in the locker room postgame. We need to knock those down,” said Roupp, whose team went 9-for-19 from the foul line in the game. “That was a possibility of six points and we came out with zero. We’re good shooters and we’re good foul shooters.
“Maybe we were tired and maybe I didn’t use our timeouts properly, but at the end of the day we have good shooters and we can knock those down,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Roupp also liked the fact his players didn’t quit in the second half, but then again he wished they played the first half like they did late in the second.
“The kids didn’t quit by any means,” he said. “The tough part is that sense of urgency we showed in the last three minutes, which we maybe didn’t have in the first half or first three quarters of the game.
“It was that sense of urgency that we showed in the last portion that (told us) we need to come out and go four quarters with,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Colon finished with a team-high 15 points, Doebler had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, plus Kline chipped in 10 points and four steals and Cannon Griffith had eight points and six rebounds for the host Wildcats.
It doesn’t get any easier for Mifflinburg in the coming days as the Wildcats host undefeated Mount Carmel in a non-league matchup at 7:30 p.m., Monday.
“We know exactly what we’re going to get from Mount Carmel, and that’s physical play, tough defense and a good, disciplined offense,” said Roupp. “We got to bring our best game. Night in and night out, we’re not getting any cupcakes and we got to step up to the plate and step up for the challenge.
Central Mountain 61, Mifflinburg 54at Mifflinburg
Central Mtn. 12 16 16 17 — 61 Mifflinburg 10 12 16 16 — 54
Central Mountain (2-2) 61
Aidan Major 0 0-2 0; Cayde McCloskey 6 1-3 16; Jack Hanna 0 2-2 2; Trevor Adair 3 1-2 8; Conner Soo 7 2-4 18; Zane Probst 4 0-2 10; Evan Baker 2 3-4 7; Ujjval Adroja 0 0-0 0; Nicholas Long 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 9-19 61.
3-point goals:
McCloskey 3, Soo 2, Probst 2, Adair.
Mifflinburg (0-3) 54
Dylan Doebler 5 1-6 12; Seth Kline 3 3-3 10; Dante Colon 4 5-8 15; Cannon Griffith 4 0-3 8; Jake Young 3 3-4 9; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0; Gabriel Yoder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 12-24 54.
3-point goals:
Colon 2, Doebler, Kline.
JV score: Central Mountain, 68-48. High scorers: CM, Hanna, 23; Mifflinburg, Yoder, 10.
