COAL TOWNSHIP — In a battle of two four-win teams, Shamokin girls basketball used its lockdown defense en route to a 31-26 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win versus Lewisburg on Wednesday night.
Emma Tomcavage was a key contributor to the Indians success on both ends of the floor as she tallied eight points and forced some of the Green Dragons into tough shooting angles down low.
“Well I think we did very well defensively. We played as a team on defense, but I think we just need to talk more and get more in their head and get in their face. Me personally, I like getting in front of the big girls and then getting up and getting rebounds. I think we need to box out more on defense and get up and get down the floor and score,” Tomcavage said.
Lewisburg (4-7, 2-2 HAC-II) scored only nine points in the second half after the count was knotted up at 17 between the two teams at intermission. For a majority of the evening, Shamokin (5-7 overall) used a full-court press to fluster the Green Dragons — who struggled to distribute the ball to high-impact players.
“We wanted to shut out their shooters, because they have very good shooters. I think it’s very good we held them to nine points, but I think we could have held them to less if we did better defensively,” Tomcavage added about Shamokin’s stifling defense.
The Green Dragons were led by senior captain Jamie Fedorjaka — who scored a team-high 14 points, which included a three-point shot to tie the game at 23 with 1:10 remaining in the third period.
“I thought we did a really good job this game of coming out strong. I think it was the first game we didn’t get down. We were actually up this time, so I think we did really good on that. One thing I just think we need to improve upon is handling the pressure. We were good up until they put a lot of pressure on us and then we kind of folded in the end. So, we’re just trying to limit the turnovers during that,” Fedorjaka said.
The Green Dragons got a couple of treys as Fedorjaka and Roz Noone connected from downtown, which kept Lewisburg afloat in their attempt to take the lead late in the game.
Shamokin limited Lewisburg to just three points in the final quarter and capitalized with some of their final possessions as Grace Nazih tacked on all five of her points in the frame.
Kaitlyn Dunn posted a team-high nine points for the Indians, including a shot made from just above the arc, making it 26-23 with 46 seconds to go in the third stanza. From that point on Shamokin never trailed in the contest.
For the Green Dragons, Jamie Fedorjaka led with a game-high 14 points while Noone added six for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg is back in action on Saturday when they travel to Warrior Run to take on the Lady Defenders in a HAC-II matchup Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
Shamokin 31, Lewisburg 26
at Shamokin
Lewisburg 9 8 6 3 — 26 Shamokin 7 10 9 5 — 31
Lewisburg (4-7) 26
Roz Noone 2 0-0 6, Jamie Fedorjaka 6 1-2 14, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
11 1-2 26.
3-point goals:
Noone 2, Fedorjaka.
Shamokin (5-7) 31
Sophie Rossnock 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 2-2 9, Ari Nolter 2 0-0 5, Nazih 2 1-2 5, Emma Tomcavage 3 2-2 8.
Totals:
12 5-6 31.
3-point goals: Dunn, Nolter.
