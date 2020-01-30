Joe Bordell has a saying he lives by: “If you do something you should always try to get better at it.”
The 69-year-old Shamokin man has certainly carried out that credo.
And Bordell has done a lot of that “something.”
- Taught for 33 years in the Shamokin Area schools before retiring in 2005.
- Coached as an assistant for three stellar coaches: Larry Lauchle, who wrestled in the Olympics and was the coach at the University of Pennsylvania for many years, Floyd “Shorty” Hitchcock, who won a national championship for Bloomsburg University; and Hall of Fame Coach Paul Stehman.
- Broadcast high school football.
- Did various public address work for sporting events.
- Commentator for live wrestling broadcasts on Service Electric Cablevision.
- PIAA softball umpire.
Most wrestling fans of a certain age know Bordell or have heard of him.
After all he won a state title in 1968, blowing through the district, regional and state brackets. And that was when there was only one class and if you lost you went home.
There was one possible small speed bump on the way to the PIAA championship. And it came early on the tournament trail.
Bordell and Lewisburg’s John Russell met in the sectional finals at Lewisburg and Russell quickly took Bordell down and turned him. But it was on the edge of the mat.
Bordell tells it like this: “I think I’m down 5-0 in the first 30 or 40 seconds. One shoulder must have been out of bounds and the ref only gave him a takedown. I thought it’s only 2-0, that ain’t so bad. Lauchle told me I should get going. I get the reversal, and start feeling better and I ended up pinning him.”
Bordell didn’t have anyone push him into the sport like many wrestlers. He started in the fifth grade and his start wasn’t the best.
His first match came in the Key Club tournament.
Lost first one“You wrestled for the gold medal. If you lost in the first match, you were done. I had heard about wrestling but I wasn’t too familiar.
“In fifth grade I lost my first bout. I wasn’t aware of the scoring system. I thought I had won but the referee said I lost. I thought I won but the referee said I lost 4-3.”
There were a lot of wins to come.
He progressed through junior high and finally got his chance as a sophomore.
“You start to see some improvement. You feel you’re getting better. I was undefeated in the eighth grade. Things are looking up.
“I weighed 85, not ready to wrestle 95. Then as a sophomore our regular guy gets sick and I get the call. For the Williamsport match. I’m wrestling a guy named Carson, who pinned the regular guy the year before. He’s pounding me and nearly pinned me.
“We go into the second period and I feel he is gassing. I’m thinking, maybe I can make this match closer. Coach would be proud of me and the guys on the team would be proud of me.”
Bordell rallied for a 10-8 victory. “People were saying this guy was really good. I went out to not get pinned.
My confidence level kind of goes through the roof then. I go 3-0.”
Bordell, wrestling at 88 pounds (an exhibition), won the district title over Milton’s Jerry Swanger.
In his junior year he’s much improved. “I had a great junior year, I won everything there was to win, with one tie.
“In regionals I lost 8-4 to Randy Biggs of Bethlehem Liberty, who went on to win the state title. It was my only loss in high school. I couldn’t get out on the bottom. I got an early takedown and he dominated after that.”
The next year Bordell went 26-0. He said he beat a wrestler from Wilkes-Barre Meyers, then dominated a wrestler from the Allentown Allen in the finals. At states, Dan Colpo of North Allegheny was Bordell’s semifinal victim and he followed that with a victory over Ed Matsko from Jenner Boswell.
Colpo later won a title in 1970 at 127 pounds.
Next up that year at 103 was West Snyder’s Ken Hess who took the gold.
Square danceBordell says that several weeks after the state championships, he received a call from Hess inviting him to a square dance where Hess was to receive an honor of some sort.
Bordell said he asked, “A square dance?” Bordell said he went and the fans gave him an award. “We’ve stayed in touch somewhat over the years.”
Bordell headed to Bloomsburg State Teachers College (now Bloomsburg University) where he wrestled as a freshman (not eligible for varsity action in those days) but did not continue because he was too light for 115 pounds.
“I was swimming upstream. A lot of times I was the smallest guy in the room.
“I went in and told coach Russ Houk that I would come back (as a sophomore) if I could gain some weight. I didn’t but I did win three intramural titles.
Bordell and his wife, Ruth, have two children, Jill and Justin, and three grandchildren. His son is a PIAA wrestling official.
His transition to public address announcing came when Shamokin needed someone to do the girls basketball games.
“Stehman (wrestling coach Paul) said, “Joe, you’ve never met a microphone you didn’t like.”
That was true, Bordell said. “I like microphones. Apparently someone quit or something and they asked me to do the games. I said I would try it. You’ll tell me if I’m not any good. I got out of coaching in 2000 and I probably went into that in the year 2001.
“You can’t juggle coaching and doing the PA. I’ve done the boys too. I sub some for football and I do wrestling if someone can’t make it.”
And of course he wants to keep getting better behind the mic.
Friday nightPenn State will limp into Carver Hawkeye Arena Friday and likely limp out. The Hawks’ dual meet team is just too strong for the Nittany Lions. But that doesn’t mean Cael Sanderson’s charges won’t make some noise in the NCAA tournament in March in Minneapolis.
It’s generally easier to win the NCAA tournament (that is if you have some finalists) than the Big 10 tournament. Two weights should be interesting.
At 165, Vincenzo Joseph has never beaten Iowa’s Marenelli but then again the Hawkeye has never placed high in the NCAA even or been a finalist.
At 174, we think Penn State’s Mark Hall will be too slick for Iowa’s Michael Kemerer. If true frosh Aaron Brooks can be fellow true frosh Abe Assad at 184 and Shakur Rasheed awakens at 197 it could be interesting.
BTN will telecast at 8:30 pm.
CondolencesWe offer condolences to the family of Al Yearick who died at 91 on Monday. Mr. Yearick was a true sportsman from his days in Little League (he played in the first Little League World Series) to his strong support of Bucknell basketball.
He also was a strong wrestling fan when his two sons, Patrick and Kyle, were top performers for the Selinsgrove wrestling team.
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
